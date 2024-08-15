Here’s how you can pull off short hair look like Alia Bhatt in 5 different ways

Got a BFF's cocktail party to attend and want to skip the usual hairstyle? Then who better to inspire you than Alia Bhatt, whose glammed-up hairdos have always made her stand out?

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress often impresses with her short hair game. Along with her impeccable acting, Alia has been a fashion inspiration not only for her outfits but also for how she styles and carries her hair.

Alia Bhatt's ever-changing locks, from soft curls to classy buns, catch everyone's eye. The actress's fabulous hair inspires and can complement your overall party look. Her stylish hairstyles are not time-consuming and are easy to pull off for a wonderful night out. So let's dive into them!

Alia Bhatt’s 5 hairstyles for short hair girls

In this article, we've listed down some of Alia Bhatt's amazing short-hair styles that you can try to shine and sparkle all night long.

Soft curls

Alia Bhatt rocked the Anant and Radhika Ambani sangeet ceremony in her black velvet lehenga with intricate golden embroidery and soft curls. To complement her look, the actress opted for diamond earrings, smokey eyes, and shiny lips. But the feature that stole the limelight was her sophisticated hairstyle.

Simply use a curling iron to add soft curls and set them with hairspray. Avoid all the hassle and try this elegant style that will surely turn heads at events.

Classy low bun

The Gangubai actress, Alia Bhatt, shines in her voluminous gown and alluring low bun. Her choice of a grey and purple combination outfit catches everyone's attention. With minimal makeup, the actress kept it simple and highlighted her features with smokey eyes, glossy lips, and blush. To add a glamorous touch, she opted for a classy low bun, leaving a few strands loose.

This elegant and chic low bun is perfect for slaying your close friends' cocktail party and serving looks.

Chic side-parted short hair

Alia Bhatt owns the moment with her side-parted short hair, making it an apt choice to complement her strapless plunging neckline shiny blue gown, paired beautifully with statement blue earrings. To keep some hair away from the face, the actress tucked one side of her hair behind her ear for a glamorous appearance at the Anant and Radhika pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar.

For a more polished and sophisticated look, use a curling iron to add slightly soft curls, making it worth trying for a simple yet alluring party look.

Side-parted neat bun

Alia Bhatt exuded charm and elegance at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding gala in Europe. The actress wore a grey dress adorned with a silver border, a floor-length skirt, and a long scarf around her neck. She accessorized her look with earrings and a ring. To add a polished look complementing her dress, the actress chose to style her hair with a side-parted neat and polished bun, leaving no strands loose. Apply gel for a slick finish, ensuring that every strand stays in place.

Alia in her best hairlook

Alia Bhatt raised the temperature with her elegantly tousled side-parted hairstyle, adding a sophisticated and contemporary flair to her appearance. At the Jio World Plaza event, she dazzled in a sleek strapless black bodycon dress complemented by a floral-embellished skirt. Opting for bold statement earrings, the actress embraced a relaxed approach to her hair, effortlessly showcasing soft, messy curls while maintaining a chic side part.

Use a curling iron for a bouncy touch and finish it with hairspray to keep your hair shining.

If you want to give your short hair a new and fresh vibe, then these Alia Bhatt-inspired hairstyles can be total style-changers, giving a fun and chic style to your short hair. Let them shine and rock your cocktail party look in no time.

