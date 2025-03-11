Rekha’s white swan aesthetic can overshadow any Bollywood fashion diva and proves why she is ICONIC

Someone says "fashion," and Rekha rises like a phoenix—above all—conquering fashion like the queen she is. The style icon doesn’t know how not to slay, and her recent look was no exception. Rekha wore a white ensemble to the Pintu Ki Pappi launch party and commanded attention like a boss lady. From head to toe, the evergreen beauty nailed the white swan aesthetic. Let’s dissect this outfit!

Flipping through Rekha’s jaw-dropping lookbook, one will still find her '80s silhouettes inspiring. However, her new-age slays are out of this world. It’s fascinating how Rekha doesn’t hesitate to glam up her day-to-day event looks as if they’re for a haute couture magazine cover. Drippin’ in white, her recent ensemble is a testament to her iconic fashion sense.

For the Pintu Ki Pappi launch party, Rekha dolled up in a white satin shirt, tied up at the hem. She layered the supple shirt with a white double-breasted blazer. The trailblazer paired this set with matching loose-fit trousers, perfectly completing the boss-lady look. However, Rekha created a statement by styling a white scarf as headgear. The luxe scarf featured white fur, adding unapologetic panache to the ensemble.

As she often does, Rekha accessorized her attire impeccably with gold-accented jewelry. She stylishly tucked huge cuff bracelets over her blazer’s sleeves, following current jewelry styling trends. The Umrao Jaan icon further elevated her look with regal chandelier earrings in a cross shape. However, the Super Nani star’s embellished cat-eye sunglasses stole the show.

Rekha didn’t stop with the white aesthetic—she further adorned a cross-body bag in white, adding CEO-chic vibes to her fit.

One thing Rekha made sure did not go unnoticed were her Stella McCartney Metallic Rose Gold leather sneakers featuring star detailing. She even specifically asked the paparazzi to capture her quirky shoes. That’s the fashion legend for you!