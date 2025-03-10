Shahid Kapoor pulls off budget-friendly accessory to tackle summer heat as he flaunts Rs 3.6k cap at the airport

Shahid Kapoor always arrives in style wherever he goes. The actor always manages to wow everyone with his outfit choices. Pulling off the most dapper casual look at the airport, he donned a budget-friendly accessory from the American label Goorin Bros. Let’s take a closer look at his outfit.

The Kabir Singh star started with a relaxed-fit sweatshirt. Picking a beige palette to beat the heat, he fashioned a round-neck, thin-layered sweater. The rolled-up sleeves ensured he was layered enough for a flight.

Going all Gen-Z with his laidback style, the actor picked a mod piece of denim for his bottom. Picking a blue shade, the dark pants flaunted a washed style. The stylish twist? Shahid picked a heavily torn one to add the perfect touch of casual.

Advertisement

Tackling the heat, the Jab We Met actor styled his look with a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses. Adding an extra layer of protection, he opted for a blue colored cap. With a unique cow graffiti on it, the pocket-friendly accessory came with a price of Rs 3,619.

Keeping in tune with the color theme of his casual fit, the star picked a pair of beige-colored shoes. The chunky style aptly completed the fashionable look of the rest of his fit. If you don’t like wearing shoes when traveling, you can always opt for open-toed flats or go for a relaxed pair of loafers.

Advertisement

With a sipper in his hand and jamming to his music with AirPods, the actor happily waved off the paps. Gladly stopping for a couple of snaps, Kapoor also smiled for a few selfies with his fans. On the work front, he is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Deva.

What do you think of the actor’s latest airport look? Tell us in the comments below.