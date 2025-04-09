Shraddha Kapoor rocks her mid-week fashion game in casual white tank top and olive green cargo

Our Marathi Mulgi, Shraddha Kapoor, does not chase trends and fashion as she knows how to make one effortlessly.

Whether you are catching a flight or stepping out for a casual coffee date, the actress has a wardrobe filled with comfy fits that ensure an equally stylish and minimal look. Serving the perfect night outing look in a cargo and white top, the diva proved she’s definitely not a fan of over-the-top drama. Here is a detailed breakdown of her look!

On April 8, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted having a chill night out in her minimal style. She was wearing a white cami tank top with a square neckline and spaghetti straps, adding a bold edge. The fitted bodice accentuated her well-toned physique to perfection, ensuring it hugged her from all the right angles. Adding to the polished appearance, she decided to tuck it into the bottoms that were cargo pants.

Pairing her white top with cargo pants, the actress gave her look a perfect sporty touch. We are talking about the olive green cargo pants that were high on the waist, with multiple pockets at the side. Its loose silhouette ensured the actress’s ease of movement while serving a chic statement.

Talking about the accessories, she just wore a ring; as it was all she needed to enhance her look.

Regarding her makeup, the Stree actress added a bit of a glam touch to her casual look. Her skin looked radiant with a blush glow on her cheekbones, her eyes shining with shimmery eyeshadow and a pink lipstick shade that made her look fresh and lively. Her voluminous and straight hair was left open, bringing a stylish and relaxing touch to her look. Paired with black footwear, they gave the perfect touch to her look.

This look serves as a reminder that it’s not always the high-fashion drama that takes the front seat; sometimes, it’s the casuals that are AWESOME.

