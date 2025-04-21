Param Sundari Khushboo Patani Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Salman Khan alia bhatt, janhvi kapoor, ananya panday mohanlal, chiyaan vikram Ankit Gupta Aamir Khan Gangers, Sumo Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Rani Mukerji

Top celebrity looks of the day: Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Palak Tiwari impress

From Shilpa Shetty’s dramatic all-red look to Shraddha Kapoor’s low-key leisure sway, here’s who wore what today in the B-town.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Apr 21, 2025  |  09:36 PM IST |  3K
Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty
Top celebrity looks of the day: Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Palak Tiwari impress.. PC: Bablu, Varinder, APH Images

Today, B-town was abuzz with celebrities making appearances in a versatile range of outfits. From off-duty looks to bold, head-turning ensembles, Tinseltown queens dished out fashion inspo for different occasions—literally. Need bold corp-core, effortless cool, or even sangeet-style inspo? This list has got it. So, have a look!

1. Kareena Kapoor

Advertisement

Top celebrity looks of the day: Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Palak Tiwari impress.. PC: Bablu, Varinder, APH Images

Bebo’s fashion equation doesn’t contain just clothes and accessories—she puts in a pinch of her panache too, and voilà! A groundbreaking look is served every single time. Today was no exception, as Kareena Kapoor Khan adorned a desi white kurta (which might have been from Saif’s wardrobe) with trendy wide-leg jeans, pulling it off like a fashion-forward diva. She also flung on a Bottega Veneta shoulder bag worth Rs 4,18,349 to add a hint of luxury to her laid-back fit.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Top celebrity looks of the day: Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Palak Tiwari impress.. PC: Bablu, Varinder, APH Images

Shilpa Shetty’s look for the day was nothing less than a theatrical masterpiece. She adorned an all-red, structured corset and drape-skirt ensemble—delivering a style perfect for acing sangeet aesthetics. The metallic red skeleton corset dialed up the drama of her look, while the drape-skirt balanced it with its sassy charisma. Shetty accessorized her fit with quirky golden jewelry, including a cross locket choker and chunky bangles.

Advertisement

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Top celebrity looks of the day: Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Palak Tiwari impress.. PC: Bablu, Varinder, APH Images

This isn’t the first time Shraddha has adorned a basic white top and blue denim jeans combo—and yet, her look was a treat to the eyes. The fan-favorite diva wore a cinched white top that boasted a deep scoop neckline and full sleeves. She paired her low-key top with light-washed straight-fit denim jeans, dishing out an understated but charming flair.

4. Palak Tiwari

Top celebrity looks of the day: Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Palak Tiwari impress.. PC: Bablu, Varinder, APH Images

Palak Tiwari, the emerging B-town starlet and beauty maven, is serving back-to-back fashion looks to promote her upcoming movie Bhootnii. Recently, the fashionista pulled off a monochromatic golden yellow outfit, flaunting a mini skirt and a shirt with a cartoonish tie, exuding quirky vibes. Palak elevated her look dramatically with black platform pumps.

So—Kareena Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s laid-back looks, or Shilpa Shetty and Palak Tiwari’s theatrical sways—which style resonates with you the most?

ALSO READ: Korean fashion takes over India: Looking at the influence of K-dramas and K-pop trends on desi wardrobes

Credits: Bablu, Varinder, APH Images
About The Author
Anshita Singh Kashikar

Anshita Singh Kashikar is a fashion writer at Pinkvilla. With 5 years of writing experience, she has...

Advertisement

Latest Articles