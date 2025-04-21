Top celebrity looks of the day: Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Palak Tiwari impress

Today, B-town was abuzz with celebrities making appearances in a versatile range of outfits. From off-duty looks to bold, head-turning ensembles, Tinseltown queens dished out fashion inspo for different occasions—literally. Need bold corp-core, effortless cool, or even sangeet-style inspo? This list has got it. So, have a look!

1. Kareena Kapoor

Bebo’s fashion equation doesn’t contain just clothes and accessories—she puts in a pinch of her panache too, and voilà! A groundbreaking look is served every single time. Today was no exception, as Kareena Kapoor Khan adorned a desi white kurta (which might have been from Saif’s wardrobe) with trendy wide-leg jeans, pulling it off like a fashion-forward diva. She also flung on a Bottega Veneta shoulder bag worth Rs 4,18,349 to add a hint of luxury to her laid-back fit.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s look for the day was nothing less than a theatrical masterpiece. She adorned an all-red, structured corset and drape-skirt ensemble—delivering a style perfect for acing sangeet aesthetics. The metallic red skeleton corset dialed up the drama of her look, while the drape-skirt balanced it with its sassy charisma. Shetty accessorized her fit with quirky golden jewelry, including a cross locket choker and chunky bangles.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

This isn’t the first time Shraddha has adorned a basic white top and blue denim jeans combo—and yet, her look was a treat to the eyes. The fan-favorite diva wore a cinched white top that boasted a deep scoop neckline and full sleeves. She paired her low-key top with light-washed straight-fit denim jeans, dishing out an understated but charming flair.

4. Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari, the emerging B-town starlet and beauty maven, is serving back-to-back fashion looks to promote her upcoming movie Bhootnii. Recently, the fashionista pulled off a monochromatic golden yellow outfit, flaunting a mini skirt and a shirt with a cartoonish tie, exuding quirky vibes. Palak elevated her look dramatically with black platform pumps.

So—Kareena Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s laid-back looks, or Shilpa Shetty and Palak Tiwari’s theatrical sways—which style resonates with you the most?

