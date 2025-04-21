Korean fashion takes over India: Looking at the influence of K-dramas and K-pop trends on desi wardrobes
Korean fashion trend and skincare are now riding in a big way in India. Celebs like Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and others are also taking cues from Seoul’s trendsetting streets.
K-dramas bring in huge viewership for OTT platforms in India. The popularity of Korean content has taken India by storm. Interestingly, K-dramas and K-pop have now made their way into wardrobes across the country. Yes, Korean fashion is no longer just a niche here — it’s a full-blown cultural shift like never before! Many Bollywood celebs have also started flaunting their likes towards it, with Rashmika Mandanna making a splash.
From streetwear in pleated loose high-waist pants to full sleeves skirt co-ords, fashionistas are embracing their style, clean cuts, neutral tones, and experimental layers that speak volumes of K-style. Alia Bhatt, during her visit to Seoul, opted for an all-denim look featuring a denim long coat, with loose pants and beige shirt- a style that is very much worn by celebs in South Korea.
Well, South Korea's influence on global pop culture just keeps growing with each passing day and is quite evident. One of the celebs, who truly and loyally follows K-content is Rashmika Mandanna. Very recently, Mandanna wore a long shirt dress, perfectly styled with hair tied in a sleek bun. Clean makeup, button earrings and a chain in the neck completed her look.
While Korean dramas have their own craze in India, skincare scenes are equally riding the K-wave, and in a big way! Fashion enthusiasts are swapping out heavy foundations for lightweight snail serums, toners, and sheet masks.
South Korea's influence on global pop culture just keeps growing — and now, it’s all over India’s fashion scene. From oversized blazers and cargo pants to glass skin makeup and minimal aesthetics, K-fashion is redefining what’s stylish in Bollywood and beyond. Stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday have been spotted channeling those effortlessly 'cool Seoul vibes' — think pastel co-ords, sleek monochromes, and edgy streetwear.
The Hallyu wave is totally taking over music and entertainment, and you know what? India’s fashion game is about to change big time.
Fashion influencers and stylists are getting inspired by the cool streets of Seoul, mixing that Korean minimalism with awesome Indian aesthetic.
