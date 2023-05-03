How to Dress When You Are Overweight: 13 Tips to Flaunt Your Style

Walking into a clothing store and deciding on the perfect dress is a challenge for anyone, but it can be especially frustrating for those who do not fit into society's narrow beauty standards. When it comes to dressing while supporting a plump body type, many people struggle and feel limited with their options and often resort to just wearing oversized and shapeless clothing. Trust us; it is time to ditch the clothes that do not flatter your body. So, how to dress when you are overweight? With a few simple tips and tricks, you can learn how to dress in a way that properly compliments your body and boosts your confidence.

Whether you are looking to dress for a special occasion or just want to feel good about yourself on a daily basis, read on for some helpful advice!

How to Dress When You Are Overweight: 13 Simple Style Tips to Confidently Flaunt Your Curves

1. Keep it Simple, Keep it Classy

Sticking to the mantra "keep it simple, keep it classy" is a great way to look fashionable and feel confident in your skin, especially if you are over 50 and overweight. Keeping your wardrobe basics simple and classic will help you look put-together without having to worry about size or fit. By choosing timeless pieces and clothes for overweight women that are flattering and comfortable, you can look good, fashionable, and practical without drawing too much attention to your size.

2. Choose Your Colors And Patterns Wisely

Choosing the right colors is a game changer in fashion for overweight females to create a flattering look. Different colors can help to create an illusion of balance and can also help to draw attention away from problem areas. Knowing which colors to choose and how they interact with each other can make a big difference in how you look and feel in your clothes. For some people, dark colors glorify their skin tone and features, while for others, lighter shades make their curves stand out. Similarly, while horizontal stripes give an illusion of a wider body, vertical stripes make you look leaner and taller. So, take your time to find out what colors look best on you, and with the right color combinations, you can create a stylish, flattering look that will make you feel confident and comfortable.

3. Take Care of the Fitting

Choosing an outfit that is too loose or too tight will draw attention to your size, leaving you feeling awkward. Moreover, while baggy clothes and skin-tight clothes are in fashion, they can be uncomfortable and unsustainable if you plan to create a timeless wardrobe. So, aim for well-fitting clothes that make you look and feel good. Also, choose fabrics that breathe well, such as cotton, linen, and silk, and avoid wearing tight or constricting ones that make you feel uncomfortable.

4. Acknowledge Your Sense of Style

Advertisement

Understanding the kind of style that best defines or, rather, accentuates your personality will help you have a better grasp on fashion. While some people prefer the conservative look like black pants, others prefer the more daring and bold look like pencil skirts. Moreover, some people like the simple and basic look, whereas others like the flashy and glamorous style of clothing. Also, take into consideration every possible event – formal, semi-formal, and informal. So, before you go out and buy a new outfit, try various clothing styles on. This will help you make the right decision to flatter your figure.

5. Highlight Your Legs

Highlighting your legs is another effective way to dress when you are overweight. The purpose behind showing off your legs is to divert the attention from your heavy upper body and highlight your overall silhouette. From ripped jeans and comfort jeggings to stylish skirts and knee-length dresses, you can find a clothing style that flatters your figure while drawing attention to your legs. The key is to choose a bottom wear that is fitted but not tight so that you are not squeezing yourself but still look attractive.

6. Layer Your Outfits

Another super effective trick while discussing how to dress when you are overweight is layers. When you layer your clothes, not only do you look stylish, but you can also hide the extra weight you are insecure about. Layers can be worn in different ways, like by wearing a jacket over a dress, a long sleeve shirt under a spaghetti top, or even a cardigan over a skirt and top or jeans and a t-shirt. You can also wear a coat over your dress or co-ord set if you are planning to attend a semi-formal event. On the other hand, it is important to make sure that you are not wearing too many layers at once, especially if you are dressing for summer. Now, simply style your hair in a way that makes you look more confident, and you are good to go!

7. Invest in Right Footwear

Correct footwear goes a long way in elevating your overall appearance while making you feel good. If you have thick thighs and love to wear shorts and miniskirts but feel slightly insecure, all you have to do is invest in a pair of high boots or strappy sandals. These give you a slimming effect while covering your legs.

Advertisement

8. Choose Versatile Clothes

Choosing versatile clothing over fancy, trendy stuff is not only the smartest choice but also the most practical one. With constantly changing trends, how often will you change your wardrobe? Moreover, not every trend is suitable for every season, event, or body type, and most overweight people tend to get disheartened at the thought of missing out on trends and fashion. On the contrary, when you buy versatile clothing, you will not have to worry about changing your wardrobe every few months. Also, you can efficiently wear your favorite outfit on more than one occasion, accessorize them as per your preferences, and look chic, and ready to dazzle!

9. Make Clothing Pairs

Another genius trick when thinking about how to dress when you are overweight is to take time and create pairs. It may take you a while, but it is well worth the effort. For example, you love wearing that particular light blue jeans with that one particular top, shoes, and sunglasses. So, make a pair, rearrange your wardrobe, and set them in one place. Similarly, you can do the same with your shirts, t-shirts, pants, skirts, and other clothing items. You can also arrange your accessories and shoes below these pairs. Not only will it make your wardrobe organized, but it will also save you a lot of time when you need to get dressed next time. Plus, you will not have to worry about how the clothing pairs will look on you since all your outfit pairs are already tried and tested!

10. Accessorize

Accessories are understated, but can make or break your look. If you wear the right accessories, you can make any ordinary outfit extraordinary. Moreover, accessories also help to divert the onlooker's attention to your curves. From a pair of sunglasses or a necklace to a wristwatch, wide belt, or handbag, you can choose the accessories you love to enhance your look and make you look much more stylish!

11. Take Inspiration from Plus-size Models

A point to consider if you think that fashion is not for every body type or are burdened with the thought of how to dress when you are overweight is by taking inspiration from plus-size models. A plus-size model can help you see that fashion is not only for thin people. You can see how they carry themselves, layer and accessorize their outfits, and select their clothing to accentuate their curves. Moreover, you can also see how they pair their clothes and create an illusion to highlight certain body parts, the colors and fabrics they use, and other minute details, and try to emulate them.

Advertisement

12. Be Confident

Confidence is the key to flaunting any outfit regardless of your body type. You can wear the most stylish, fashionable, or expensive outfit in the world, but if you do not carry that with confidence, it will not look good on you. On the other hand, even if you pair simple jeans and a T-shirt with the right footwear, but hold your head up high and walk like a star, you will look ravishing. Let people talk about how overweight you are or how a particular dress does not suit you, but do not let them affect your self-confidence. Be so comfortable in your own skin that you can wear anything and walk like you own the world – period!

13. Do Not Ditch Comfort

Similar to confidence is comfort. Just because you want to try out a new outfit that your other friends are trying, do not disregard your comfort. Feel okay to say no to clothes that do not hug your body type or make you feel uncomfortable. Remember, you do not have to fit in into the clothes to look fab. Contrastingly, your clothes should fit and highlight your silhouette and curves to make you appealing. So, the next time you give yourself a hard time trying to wear an uneasy outfit, remember to embrace body positivity, and change into something breathable.

Advertisement

Conclusion

When it comes to fashion, there are a lot of do's and don'ts floating around, which can make it feel like the industry is not meant for people of all sizes. However, that could not be further from the truth. Although many of you may struggle with your weight and body image, the truth is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for dressing your body type. It is all about finding the right fit and choosing pieces that flatter the areas you want to highlight while still allowing you to feel comfortable and confident. From finding the right fit to balancing proportions with accessories – this guide of easy yet effective style tips on how to dress when you are overweight is sprinkled with self-conviction. This confidence will not only make you flaunt your body but also help you to dress to impress, no matter your size or shape!

Remember that fashion is not limited by size, and there are endless opportunities to dress stylishly no matter what body shape you have. Be confident of your curves and get ready to slay the floor!

ALSO READ: 15 Plus size clothing brands for women that are fashionable and chic