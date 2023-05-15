100 Best Inspiring Co-Parenting Quotes for Successful Parenting

Divorce can be an extremely difficult and emotional process, particularly if children are in the picture. It is crucial to remember that the impact of a divorce can have a profound effect on a child's future, which is why creating a stable and supportive environment is essential. In this article, we have compiled the top 100 best inspiring co-parenting quotes to help guide you through this challenging journey.

As a parent, you must prioritize your child's well-being and ensure they never feel alone or lost during this period of transition. Maintaining clear and open communication with your ex-partner is vital, allowing both of you to collaborate and make informed decisions that are in the best interests of your children. Continue reading as we delve deeper into the subject and offer you advice and support with these quotes.

Best Inspiring Co-Parenting Quotes

Venturing into co-parenting is like exploring uncharted territory, complete with exhilarating peaks, daunting valleys, and occasionally, some wild rides. But despite the ups and downs, the fulfilling and gratifying experience that awaits is well worth the wait. Take a moment to savor these insightful co-parenting quotes and embrace the journey ahead.

1. “Your child comes first. That’s all. It’s all about that. He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other.” — Idina Menzel

2. “Co-parenting is beautiful; you are still a part of my life and my kid’s.” — Unknown

3. “The blended family isn’t just an ordinary family times two. It’s a special kind of family with special needs.” — Maxine Marsolin

4. “Stepparents are not around to replace a biological parent, rather augment a child’s life experience.” — Azriel Johnson

5. “Though we are broken, but, we can still show the world that broken is beautiful by co-parenting our child.” — Unknown

6. “We decided as a family it was the right decision for Flynn, so Orlando and I both relocated and we live five minutes from each other… Everything revolves around my son and his welfare.” — Miranda Kerr

7. “The romance that we had is over but the bond we have between our kids shall remain till eternity.” — Unknown

8. “I’m really fortunate because my ex and I are very good friends and I talk to him every day. Our daughter is growing up, seeing two people who care about each other.” — Angela Kinsey

9. “The best, most mature co-parents will tell their therapist — and not their child — how much the other parent sucks.” — Hayley Gallagher

10. “Think of it as an important business project; you don’t always love the person that you’re working with, but you work together to get the project done. Co-parents need to adopt this same business model when co-parenting their child” — Kela Price

11. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.” — Chris Pratt

12. “Our children are the best gift that I have ever received from you and let’s co-parent them with love, care, and honor.” — Unknown

13. “The secret to blending families is… There is no secret. It’s scary and awesome and ragged and perfect and always changing. Love and laugh hard, try again tomorrow, but that’s life advice, right?” — Mir Kamin

14. “It’s about prioritizing. Just take it one step at a time. Do the best you can. I’m a mom and I have two husbands – an ex-husband and a next husband. It’s a blended family and it’s very hard to keep things together, but we’re happy and we live in love.” — Kimora Lee Simmons

15. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to be a little selfless. You have to say ‘It’s not about us.'” — Nick Cannon

16. “Your children need your presence more than your presents.” — Jesse Jackson

17. “There is no such thing as a ‘broken family.’ Family is family, and is not determined by marriage certificates, divorce papers, or adoption documents.” — C. JoyBell

18. “Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them.” — Leigh Anne Tuohy

19. “Stepfamily households do not begin and end at the front door.” — Patricia L. Papernow

20. “If you love your child more than you hate your ex, you can solve most co-parenting” — Helen Fried

21. “Some days co-parenting is hard and some days it is easy but on any day, it is not worth giving up.” — Unknown

22. “Today, our relationship might be different but our goals for our children are still the same.” — Unknown

23. “At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child's success is the positive involvement of the parents.” — Jane D. Hull

24. “Co-parents need to suck it up and become a collaborative team for the sake of the child.” — Sherrill Ellsworth

25. “I don’t think it matters how many parents you’ve got, as long as those who are around make their presence a good one.” — Elizabeth Wurtzel

26. “Our co-parenting relationship is a beautiful mess, but it is our mess.” — Unknown

27. “Never make your children feel scared to ask about the people they love.” — Unknown

28. “We’re doing our very best and we’re putting our kids first and that’s how we’re focusing on our day-to-day lives and we don’t know what the future’s going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second.” — Ben Affleck

29. “The more co-parents communicate with one another about the children, the less likely for small issues to grow into major problems.” — Unknown

30. “Kids need parents, not a part-time visitor with a checkbook.” — Unknown

Successful Co-Parenting Quotes

Collaborating with your past flame might be a hefty task, as it can bring up old wounds, but witnessing the positive impact that co-parenting has on your offspring makes it all worthwhile. Let these best inspiring co-parenting quotes reignite your motivation and provide the much-needed support that you've been yearning for.

1. “The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other.” — Richard Bach

2. “Let’s raise our child together rather than making them choose which parent to pick.” — Unknown

3. “Remember, children are like mirrors. Whatever we do and speak, make sure that we are a good reflection for them.” — Unknown

4. “We do bedtime every day. We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately, we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works.” — Sienna Miller

5. “A little empathy for your co-parent goes a long way.” — Unknown

6. “You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you’re not putting yourself first. You want the kids’ experience to be its own and not like, ‘Well, I need to have my time!’ We have been very good about that.” — Ryan Phillippe

7. “We will be able to fix the troubles and the shortcomings through our journey of co-parenting.” — Unknown

8. “Our separation might be a tragedy in our lives but let’s not teach our child wrong things about love.” — Unknown

9. “Children deserve both parents. They deserve to know that their parents respect each other, if nothing else. So that really helps me set the standard of how I try and behave.” — Jewel Kilcher

10. “Let’s co-parent with respect and dignity. Let’s support our child financially and emotionally, because that is what our child needs the most.” — Unknown

11. “Parenting is not a competition. Rather, it is a combination of teamwork, respect and honor.” — Unknown

12. “Instead of raising children who turn out okay despite their childhood, let’s raise children who turn out extraordinary because of their childhood.” — L.R. Knost

13. “It’s a collaboration of parents doing what is best for the child regardless of their situation or feelings for one another.” — Mediavine

14. “A child requires the love, care and support of both the parents for a happy and stable life.” — Unknown

15. “We couldn’t create a happy future for us, but at least let us create a happy and a healthy future for our child.” — Unknown

16. “Make a positive difference in your children’s lives. Act and speak about your co-parent with respect and integrity.” — Allison Pescosolido

17. “It is better to have two happy homes than one miserable house.” — Unknown

18. “We both realize that we’re parents and we’re in it for our kid, and that’s made it really easy.” — Pete Wentz

19. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to be a little selfless. You have to say ‘It’s not about us.’ This didn’t work out quite how we wanted it to, but look at the amazing blessing that we have in these wonderful children.” — Nick Cannon

20. “There is no such thing as the perfect parent so just be the real one.” — Sue Atkins

21. “Children do not care about child support, who was married to whom, or why you don’t like each other. They are children; they care that their parents show-up.” — Jessica James

22. “Don’t ask them to carry messages to the other parent. Don’t ask kids to be responsible for setting up arrangements, changing schedules, or arranging rides. These are adult matters that need to be taken care of by the adults.” — Marie Hartwell-Walker

23. “Co-parenting can be difficult, but if two parents continue to have open and honest communication, that builds trust, which makes co-parenting easier for everyone.” — Unknown

24. “The sign of a great parent is not the behavior of the children, the sign of a truly great parent is the behavior of the parent.” — Andy Smithson

25. “Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.” — Drew Barrymore

26. “Divorce and separation is a reality for millions of families. Co-parenting is a beautiful response that puts kids first.” — Unknown

27. “Co-parenting. It’s not a competition between two homes. It’s a collaboration of parents doing what is best for the kids.” — Heather Hetchler

28. “This is probably one of the most difficult challenges any parent could face, learning to love the other parent enough to make the children first.” — Lyanila Vanzant

29. “The best security blanket a child can have is parents who respect each other.” — Jane Blaustone

30. “Co-parenting is finding that a happy balance can take months if not years to find, and sometimes for some families, they never agree on anything. The main focus should be on children, their wellbeing, and happiness.” — Unknown

Positive Co-Parenting Quotes

Maintaining a positive outlook can prove instrumental in conquering the obstacles of co-parenting, as in any aspect of life. So, embrace the power of positivity with a selection of the most uplifting and best inspiring co-parenting quotes that will keep your spirit high and full of optimism throughout this journey.

1. “Anything is possible when you have the right people to support you.” — Misty Copeland

2. “A family stitched together with love seldom unravels.” — Unknown

3. “A family portrait is only complete with love to fill its frame.” — Wes Fesler

4. “A healthy and positive co-parenting relationship is nothing short of a gift.” — Unknown

5. “A parent is a teacher at home, a teacher is a parent in school, and the child is the center of our universe.” — Chinese Proverb

6. “Any man can help make a child, but it takes a special man to help raise a child.” — Tony Gaskins

7. “Co-parenting is a way to grab responsibilities and raising your children to be better people.” — Unknown

8. “Don’t worry that children never listen to you; worry that they are always watching you.” — Robert Fulghum

9. “Effective parenting has nothing to do with pointing out our faults and everything to do with working out solutions.” — R. Knost

10. “Every child deserves a champion – an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.” — Rita Pierson

11. “I find co-parenting really easy. Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what’s going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated.” — Kourtney Kardashian

12. “I have pictures up of me and Wiz in our son’s room so he can always come in and see us being happy together. We try to have family days with him, even though we’re not together. Kids want to see their parents together and if you can’t be together in a relationship, you’ve got to come together as friends for your baby.” — Amber Rose

13. “I’m grateful that being a stepmom has taught me that there is no shame in admitting you don’t have it together all the time.” — Jamie Scrimgeour

14. “I’m very fortunate because we’re committed to co-parenting our children together.” — Elle Macpherson

15. “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” — Frederick Douglass

16. “Live one day at a time(or one moment, if you have to). Blend little by little and celebrate even the smallest breakthrough.” — Andi Parker-Kimbrough

17. “Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, every movement, and action affects. No other person or outside force has a greater influence on a child than a parent.” — Bob Keeshan

18. “Remember you are not managing an inconvenience. You are raising a human being.” — Kittie Frantz

19. “Being a good parent will necessarily break our hearts as we watch a child grow and eventually step from the nest. The ache we feel as we let them go is not the sign of something gone wrong, but of something gone very, very right.” — Lisa Tawn Bergren

20. “Your kids require you most of all to love them for who they are, not to spend your whole time trying to correct them.” — Bill Ayers

Good Co-Parenting Quotes

Co-parenting is all about maintaining a positive and healthy relationship with your ex-partner, for the sake of your children. These best co-parenting quotes are perfect reminders of the importance of putting your differences aside and focusing on what's best for your family.

1. “Co-parenting is not asking permission. It’s about discussing what’s important and coming to a mutual decision based on what’s best for your children.” — Jennifer O’Neill

2. “There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” — Jill Churchill

3. “Parents can only give good advice or put their children on the right paths, but the final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands.” — Anne Frank

4. “Co-parenting is not a competition. It’s a collaboration of two homes working together with the best interest of the child at heart. Work at it. It’s worth it.” — Sandy C. Newell

5. “Parenting is not for sissies. You have to sacrifice and grow up.” — Jillian Michaels

6. “There’s nothing that makes you more insane than family. Or more happy. Or more exasperated. Or more... secure.” — Jim Butcher

7. “It’s not only children who grow. Parents do too. As much as we watch to see what our children do with their lives, they are watching us to see what we do with ours. I can’t tell my children to reach for the sun. All I can do is reach for it, myself.” — Joyce Maynard

8. “Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation.” — Robert A. Heinlein

9. “Children will not remember you for the material things you provided, but for the feeling that you cherished them.” — Richard L. Evans

10. “Co-parenting is not about giving up control or giving in. It’s about working together and putting the child first.” — Karen Becker

11. “Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.” — Ricki Lake

12. “Your children are the greatest gift God will give to you, and their souls the heaviest responsibility He will place in your hands. Take time with them, teach them to have faith in God. Be a person in whom they can have faith. When you are old, nothing else you’ve done will have mattered as much.” — Lisa Wingate

13. “The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice.” — Peggy O’Mara

14. “Co-parenting means sharing in the decisions, not just in the expense or the time, and it promotes consistency and stability for the child.” — Jennifer P. Wiegand

15. “Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” — Kate Winslet

16. “Co-parenting is not about dividing the child’s time. It’s about sharing the child’s time so that both parents get to be an active and involved part of their child’s life.” — Heather Hetchler

17. “I think that the best thing we can do for our children is to allow them to do things for themselves, allow them to be strong, allow them to experience life on their own terms, allow them to take the subway... let them be better people, let them believe more in themselves.” — C. JoyBell C.

18. “Divorce isn’t such a tragedy. A tragedy’s staying in an unhappy marriage, teaching your children the wrong things about love. Nobody ever died of divorce.” ― Jennifer Weiner

19. “To lose one parent, Mr. Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.” ― Oscar Wilde

20. “To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today.” — Barbara Johnson

The separation of parents can take a toll on a child's mental and emotional well-being. However, co-parenting is an option that may help alleviate some of these difficulties. Co-parenting ensures that the child doesn't have to experience growing up without one of their parents, which can have a negative impact on their personality development and life. While the co-parenting journey can be strenuous, the rewards are invaluable. So, let these 100 best inspiring co-parenting quotes be your guide into this journey of raising your children after separation.

