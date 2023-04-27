201+ Best Never Have I Ever Questions for a Fun And Engaging Party

Don't you all absolutely love game nights? They are a fun way to socialize and find out more about your friends and family, especially through engaging questionnaire games. One such super popular party game is Never Have I Ever. The only trick to playing this game well is to have a great stock of Never Have I Ever questions. We say questions, but these are all mostly statements.

For the uninitiated, this is how you play the game: you have to take turns stating something fun and most often, ludicrous! In the traditional version, this is where you and your peeps down a shot of your drink if you have actually done the deed! The only ones who don’t drink up are the ones who have never done it. If you are not into alcoholic beverages, you need some creative and intriguing prompts (like mock drinks, snacks, or punishments) to keep the game fresh and exciting! Moreover, you can play it with any number of people.

The Never Have I Ever game is a great way to learn fascinating and hilarious things about the people you know. So, get your party started with our list of the best game questions/statements. You will surely have an engaging and fun time with your loved ones.

201+ Delightful Never Have I Ever Questions for an Entertaining Game Night Session

Good Never Have I Ever Questions

Never have I ever been awake for 24 straight hours or more. Never have I ever started a hashtag. Never have I ever sent a stranger a drink. Never have I ever met a celebrity. Never have I ever been on TV. Never have I ever traveled to a foreign country. Never have I ever chipped a tooth. Never have I ever cut my hair. Never have I ever tipped less than 10 percent. Never have I ever played a musical instrument. Never have I ever slept in my car. Never have I ever re-gifted something. Never have I ever danced on a table. Never have I ever gone skiing. Never have I ever had frostbite. Never have I ever run a marathon. Never have I ever cut in line on purpose. Never have I ever danced in the rain. Never have I ever joined the mile-high club. Never have I ever blabbed something I swore to secrecy. Never have I ever had food poisoning. Never have I ever had a blistering sunburn. Never have I ever learned a foreign language. Never have I ever cried at a party. Never have I ever held a grudge longer than a year. Never have I ever hit a parked car. Never have I ever lied about who I voted for. Never have I ever sung in public. Never have I ever had surgery. Never have I ever gone snowboarding. Never have I ever tipped more than 50 percent. Never have I ever ruined someone else's vacation. Never have I ever shared a news story without reading past the headline. Never have I ever been scuba diving. Never have I ever tried a fad diet. Never have I ever accepted a drink from a stranger. Never have I ever crashed a party or wedding. Never have I ever gotten stitches. Never have I ever got a tattoo.

Spicy Never Have I Ever Questions

40. Never have I ever given someone a fake phone number.

Advertisement

41. Never have I ever been in a police car.

42. Never have I ever been to a talent show.

43. Never have I ever seen someone die.

44. Never have I ever cried or flirted my way out of a ticket.

45. Never have I ever trolled a stranger online.

46. Never have I ever left a mean YouTube comment.

47. Never have I ever tried hard drugs.

48. Never have I ever accidentally said "I love you" to someone.

49. Never have I ever gotten a bedroom-related injury.

50. Never have I ever gotten or given a hickey.

51. Never have I ever smoked a joint.

Funny Never Have I Ever Questions

52. Never have I ever thrown up in public.

53. Never have I ever run for my life.

54. Never have I ever worn white to a wedding.

55. Never have I ever dressed in drag.

56. Never have I ever adjusted myself in public.

57. Never have I ever clogged a toilet.

58. Never have I ever set something on fire while cooking.

59. Never have I ever blamed a fart on a pet.

60. Never have I ever sneezed on a stranger.

61. Never have I ever heckled a live performance.

62. Never have I ever fainted.

63. Never have I ever run a red light.

64. Never have I ever worn a wig or extensions.

65. Never have I ever gotten gum in my hair.

66. Never have I ever purposely given someone bad advice.

67. Never have I ever laughed at a funeral.

Dirty Never Have I Ever Questions

68. Never have I ever given or received a lap dance.

69. Never have I ever had an erotic dream about someone else when I was in a relationship.

70. Never have I ever used handcuffs with my partner.

71. Never have I ever been to a kinky shop.

72. Never have I ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person.

Advertisement

73. Never have I ever had a one-night stand.

74. Never have I ever slept with a co-worker.

75. Never have I ever flashed someone.

76. Never have I ever sent a sexy selfie.

77. Never have I ever had a threesome.

78. Never have I ever role-played in bed.

79. Never have I ever said the wrong name in bed.

80. Never have I ever slept with someone whose name I do not know.

81. Never have I ever been physical public place.

82. Never have I ever had a dirty dream about someone in this room.

83. Never have I ever kissed more than one person in one day.

84. Never have I ever flirted with a teacher.

85. Never have I ever taken a shower selfie.

Juicy Never Have I Ever Questions

86. Never have I ever paid for adult content.

87. Never have I ever been to a strip club.

88. Never have I ever played strip poker.

89. Never have I ever thought a cartoon character was hot.

90. Never have I ever hooked up with someone of the same sex or gender.

91. Never have I ever been on a blind date.

92. Never have I ever dated a musician.

93. Never have I ever filmed an intimate moment.

94. Never have I ever danced on a pole.

95. Never have I ever gotten "busy" in a car.

96. Never have I ever sexted an ex.

97. Never have I ever had a wardrobe malfunction.

98. Never have I ever drunk-dialed my ex.

99. Never have I ever sent a sext to the wrong person.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Friends

100. Never have I ever witnessed a crime.

101. Never have I ever had a lucid dream.

102. Never have I ever convinced a friend to dump a partner.

103. Never have I ever campaigned for a political candidate.

Advertisement

104. Never have I ever cried in public.

105. Never have I ever gone commando.

106. Never have I ever flirted with a waiter or bartender.

107. Never have I ever set a friend up on a date.

108. Never have I ever changed a tire.

109. Never have I ever returned something after I wore it out.

110. Never have I ever gotten into a fender bender.

111. Never have I ever Googled someone before a date.

112. Never have I ever had a road rage incident.

113. Never have I ever snooped through a friend's room, cabinets, or property.

114. Never have I ever had a surprise party thrown for me.

115. Never have I ever convinced a partner to dump a friend.

116. Never have I ever ridden a horse.

117. Never have I ever texted or taken a call at the movies.

118. Never have I ever used a gas station bathroom.

119. Never have I ever been cheated on.

120. Never have I ever hitchhiked.

121. Never have I ever drank an entire bottle of wine.

122. Never have I ever waited tables.

123. Never have I ever lied to my best friend.

124. Never have I ever thrown someone else a surprise party.

125. Never have I ever gone vegan.

126. Never have I ever had a friend with benefits.

127. Never have I ever broken a bone.

128. Never have I ever lost my shoes during a night out.

129. Never have I ever been dumpster diving.

130. Never have I ever been someone's alibi.

131. Never have I ever picked up a hitchhiker.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Teenagers

132. Never have I ever used a fake ID.

133. Never have I ever cheated on a test.

134. Never have I ever been camping.

135. Never have I ever shoplifted.

136. Never have I ever spent an entire day watching reality TV.

137. Never have I ever gone bungee jumping.

Advertisement

138. Never have I ever had a cavity.

139. Never have I ever had chicken pox.

140. Never have I ever fallen asleep in public.

141. Never have I ever snuck into a movie without a ticket.

142. Never have I ever gotten in a physical fight.

143. Never have I ever eaten food that broke the five-second rule.

144. Never have I ever peed in a pool.

145. Never have I ever eaten an entire pack of Oreos in one sitting.

146. Never have I ever beaten a video game.

147. Never have I ever been in a helicopter.

148. Never have I ever lied about my age.

149. Never have I ever had braces.

150. Never have I ever donated blood.

151. Never have I ever eaten an entire pizza alone.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Adults

152. Never have I ever seen something creepy while using public transportation.

153. Never have I ever lost more than $100 gambling.

154. Never have I ever been a best man.

155. Never have I ever marched in a protest.

156. Never have I ever won more than $100 gambling.

157. Never have I ever gone skinny dipping.

158. Never have I ever thought a friend's baby was ugly.

159. Never have I ever donated an organ.

160. Never have I ever flirted with a married person.

161. Never have I ever cursed in front of a child.

162. Never have I ever dropped a baby.

163. Never have I ever wished I had kids.

164. Never have I ever been a maid of honor.

165. Never have I ever slid into a stranger's DM.

166. Never have I ever over-drafted my bank account.

167. Never have I ever been hospitalized.

168. Never have I ever fired a gun.

169. Never have I ever parked in a handicapped spot.

170. Never have I ever lied to a law enforcement officer.

171. Never have I ever second-guessed a relationship.

Advertisement

172. Never have I ever wished I didn't have kids.

173. Never have I ever cursed at an in-law.

174. Never have I ever cursed in front of an in-law.

175. Never have I ever peed my pants as an adult.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Couples

176. Never have I ever fallen in love at first sight.

177. Never have I ever fought with a partner in public.

178. Never have I ever fallen in love.

179. Never have I ever lied about my relationship status.

180. Never have I ever broken someone's heart.

181. Never have I ever called a partner the wrong name.

182. Never have I ever lurked on my partner's ex on social media.

183. Never have I ever cheated on a partner.

184. Never have I ever tried to make an ex jealous.

185. Never have I ever read a partner's emails.

186. Never have I ever gotten sick on a date.

187. Never have I ever lied on a dating profile.

188. Never have I ever slid into an ex's DM.

189. Never have I ever done a "drive-by" of an ex or crush's house.

190. Never have I ever read a partner's text messages.

191. Never have I ever had a broken heart.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Colleagues

Advertisement

192. Never have I ever been blackout drunk.

193. Never have I ever worked retail.

194. Never have I ever lied on my resume.

195. Never have I ever worked with someone I could not stand.

196. Never have I ever faked being sick from work.

197. Never have I ever lied about my income.

198. Never have I ever spread a rumor I knew was not true.

199. Never have I ever been fired from a job.

200. Never have I ever been the subject of a rumor that was not true.

201. Never have I ever gone to work hungover.

202. Never have I ever eaten someone else's lunch from the office fridge.

203. Never have I ever snitched on someone at work.

204. Never have I ever fallen asleep at work.

205. Never have I ever cried at work.

Conclusion

Game nights or get-togethers are undoubtedly one of the most fun sessions. They also provide a light-hearted way to learn more about your friends and colleagues. There are numerous options for you — be it board games (like Monopoly), card games (like Spades), or drinking games (like Truth or Dare). However, if you wish to add some extra fun and excitement to your game night, nothing beats a great round of merriment with interesting Never Have I Ever questions. This classic party game is perfect to break the ice and know others on a deeper level. With this playful list of 201+ questions/statements, there is no stopping you from ending the night rolling on the floor with laughter, gossip, great stories, and memories!

ALSO READ: 111 Best Most Likely to Questions to Have a Blast