Types of Parenting Styles And How They Shape a Child’s Well-being

Parenting styles refer to the approaches and strategies that parents use in raising and nurturing their children. These styles contain a wide range of attitudes, behaviors, and disciplinary techniques that shape a child's development and influence their overall well-being. Various researchers and psychologists have identified different types of parenting styles based on the dimensions of parental warmth and responsiveness, as well as parental control and demands.

Understanding different parenting styles can help you recognize and reflect on your own approach to parenting. This, in turn, will help you acknowledge its impact on your children's development. Without further ado, let us dive into learning all about parenting styles psychology so you can leave a positive effect on your children.

Baumrind's Four Parenting Styles: Find Your Approach

A framework pioneered by clinical and developmental psychologist Diana Baumrind in the 1960s classified parenting styles into four major categories. The theory described different approaches to parenting based on their levels of demandingness and responsiveness. The four parenting styles proposed by Baumrind are authoritarian, authoritative, permissive, and neglectful — each with a unique impact on a child's growth. These styles are meant to capture the patterns of interactions between parents and children and their overall parenting attitudes.

1. Authoritarian Parenting

Authoritarian parents tend to be highly demanding and directive but low in responsiveness. They establish strict rules and expectations for their children and enforce them with little flexibility. They value obedience and discipline, often using punishment as a means of control. Communication in this style is typically one-way, with limited room for negotiation or discussion.

In a nutshell, authoritarian parents are equivalent to strict rules, high expectations, and less responsiveness.

2. Authoritative Parenting

Authoritative parenting style comprises being both demanding and responsive. They set clear expectations and rules for their children. However, they also provide warmth, support, and open communication. They are more democratic and considerate of their children's needs and opinions, which have a positive outcome on their emotional well-being and improve their social competence going forward. Instead of relying solely on punishment, they use discipline strategies that are consistent, fair, and explained to the child. This style promotes independence, self-discipline, and positive social skills.

In a nutshell, authoritative parents are equivalent to balanced warmth, clear expectations, and open communication.

3. Permissive Parenting

Permissive parents are low in demandingness and high in responsiveness. They have few or inconsistent rules and allow their children to largely regulate their own behavior. These parents are generally nurturing and lenient, placing a high value on their child's happiness and self-expression. They may avoid confrontation or discipline and may struggle with setting boundaries and providing structure.

In a nutshell, permissive parents are equivalent to nurturing, fewer rules, and a lenient approach.

4. Uninvolved or Neglected Parenting

Neglectful parents are both low in demandingness and responsiveness. They provide little emotional support, guidance, or supervision to their children. They may be preoccupied with their own concerns or may neglect their parenting responsibilities altogether. Neglectful parenting often leads to a lack of structure and attention. As such, it can have negative consequences for the child's development and well-being.

In a nutshell, this is equivalent to a lack of availability and minimal guidance. Hence, the uninvolved parenting style is commonly understood as the worst parenting style.

Now, it is important to note that Baumrind's different types of parenting styles in psychology serve as a general foundation. These parenting styles are not fixed categories. As a matter of fact, many parents display a combination of styles or may shift their approach based on circumstances. Additionally, cultural and contextual factors can influence parenting styles.

6 Sub-types of Parenting Styles

Apart from the four main parenting styles, some researchers have expanded on this framework and identified additional sub-types. Here are six sub-types of parenting styles:

1. Free-range Parenting Style

The term "free-range parenting" gained popularity in the early 2000s. It was coined by Lenore Skenazy, a journalist and author. It is often seen as a reaction to the perceived overprotectiveness and micromanagement of children's activities in modern society.

Free-range parenting is a parenting style that emphasizes giving children a higher degree of independence and freedom to explore and learn. Such parents believe that children should have the opportunity to develop their skills, problem-solving abilities, and resilience through distinct play and experiences. Moreover, they believe that allowing children to take calculated risks and learn from their own mistakes is essential for their healthy development.

Basically, free-range parents believe in allowing their children to engage in age-appropriate activities without constant adult supervision. This includes allowing them to walk or bike to school, play unsupervised in parks or neighborhoods, and explore the world with minimal interference.

2. Snowplow Parenting Style

The snowplow parenting style, also known as bulldozer or lawnmower parenting, refers to a parenting approach characterized by an intense desire to remove all obstacles and challenges from a child's path. The term "snowplow parenting" is used metaphorically to illustrate the way these parents attempt to clear any potential difficulties that their child may face, ensuring a smooth and obstacle-free journey for them.

The main goal of snowplow parenting is to shield children from failure, disappointment, or any form of discomfort. Snowplow parents are highly proactive in their child's life and may feel an overwhelming need to protect their child from the negative consequences of mistakes or setbacks.

They might go to great lengths to ensure their child's achievements by advocating for them, influencing outcomes, or even doing tasks on their behalf. This can include intervening in school-related matters, including grades, assignments, conflicts with teachers, or interfering in social situations and relationships.

3. Helicopter Parenting Style

Helicopter parenting is a style of parenting characterized by excessive involvement and overprotection of children. It refers to parents who closely monitor and control their child's activities, often hovering over them like a helicopter. This parenting style is rooted in a desire to protect children from harm and ensure their success.

Helicopter parents tend to be highly involved in their child's day-to-day activities — schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and social interactions. They may micromanage their child's schedule, make decisions on their behalf, and intervene in situations where their child faces challenges or conflicts.

The primary motivation behind helicopter parenting is often the well-being and success of the child. Parents may believe that their constant involvement and supervision will lead to better outcomes, such as academic achievement or career success. They may also have a fear of their child experiencing failure or disappointment.

4. Tiger Parenting Style

The term "tiger parenting" was popularized by Amy Chua in her book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, where she described her own parenting approach. Tiger parenting refers to a parenting style characterized by strict discipline, high expectations, and a focus on academic achievement and success.

Tiger parents believe in pushing their children to excel academically and professionally. They set demanding standards and have high expectations for their child's performance. Moreover, they often emphasize the importance of achieving top grades, excelling in extracurricular activities, and pursuing prestigious careers. This may not only weaken a child’s self-esteem and confidence going forward, but will also negatively impact the parent-child relationship.

5. Attachment Parenting Style

Attachment parenting draws its principles from the work of psychologist John Bowlby and the concept of attachment theory. Attachment parenting is centered around promoting a secure attachment bond between parent and child. The key principles and practices of attachment parenting include responsive and sensitive parenting, co-sleeping, gentle discipline, and emotional availability. Such parents believe that this bond provides a foundation for the child's emotional well-being, self-esteem, and social development.

6. Lighthouse Parenting Style

The term "lighthouse parenting" is not as widely recognized or discussed as some other parenting styles. It is more of a metaphorical approach to parenting. Lighthouse parenting refers to a parenting style characterized by being a stable and guiding presence for children, offering support, protection, and guidance while also granting them autonomy and independence.

Just like a lighthouse serves as a beacon of light and guidance, lighthouse parents provide a consistent and unwavering presence in their children's lives. They offer emotional support, create a safe and nurturing environment, and provide a sense of stability and security. Lighthouse parents prioritize the overall well-being and development of their children.

At the same time, lighthouse parents encourage their children to explore, learn, and make their own choices. They value independence and self-discovery, allowing their children to experience both successes and failures. Lighthouse parents understand the importance of children developing their own problem-solving skills, decision-making abilities, and resilience. Overall, lighthouse parenting seeks to strike a balance between offering support and guidance while allowing children the freedom to grow.

Conclusion

Parenting styles play a significant role in shaping a child's overall well-being, healthy relationships, and even the emotional connection they have with their parents. Through various research and studies, several distinct types of parenting styles have been identified. These include authoritative (strict), authoritarian (supportive), permissive (nurturing), and neglectful (uninvolved). With this article, you can understand the different parenting styles and psychology and make informed decisions about how you interact with your children. Moreover, finding a balanced approach and becoming an indulgent parent can help you create a nurturing and positive environment that promotes healthy child growth.