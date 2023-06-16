Asking a guy out on a date can be nerve-wracking, especially if you're not used to taking the lead in romantic situations. There can be a lot of ways to ask a guy out, and in today's world, there's no reason why women can't make the first move and initiate a date with someone they're interested in. After all, why wait around for someone else to take the initiative when you could be missing out on a potentially great connection?

So if you're unsure how to ask a guy out, don't worry; we've got you covered. In this article, we've compiled a list of 25 different ways to make your move. From straightforward approaches to more creative methods, there's something here for everyone. So whether you're looking for a casual coffee or an elaborate evening out, read on for some inspiration!

25 Ways to Ask a Guy Out on a Perfect Date

1. Be Direct

Sometimes the simplest approach is the best one. If you're feeling confident, try asking a guy out directly by saying something like "Hey, I enjoy spending time with you. Would you like to go on a date with me sometime?" Being direct takes courage, but it can also be the most effective way to get your message across.

2. Use a Pick-Up Line

Pick-up lines can be cheesy, but they can also be a fun way to break the ice and make someone laugh. While cheesy lines might not work for everyone, they can be a lighthearted way to initiate a conversation and show your interest. Nowadays, these cheesy ways to ask a guy out are the trend.

3. Make Eye Contact and Smile

Sometimes it's all about body language. Make eye contact with the guy you're interested in and smile at him. If he responds positively, take the opportunity to strike up a conversation and see where it leads, and gradually ask him out.

4. Slide Into His DMs

If you're feeling bold, slide into the guy's DMs on social media. Send him a message saying that you'd love to get to know him better and see if he's up for grabbing a drink or a bite to eat. While this approach can be risky (especially if you don't know the guy very well), it can also be an effective way to initiate a conversation and make a connection.

Here are some ways in which you can smoothly slide into a guy’s DM:

Start with a compliment- Complimenting the guy on something you admire about him can be a great way to break the ice and show your interest. Make sure the compliment is genuine and specific.

Be casual and friendly - Start the conversation with a casual and friendly tone. Don't come on too strong or be overly flirty right off the bat. Just be yourself and let the conversation flow naturally.

Ask a question - Asking a question can be a great way to keep the conversation going and get to know the guy better. Ask about his interests, hobbies, or something you noticed on his social media profile.

Avoid being too forward - While it's okay to express your interest in the guy, avoid being too forward or aggressive. Respect his boundaries and take things at a pace that's comfortable for both of you.

Don't be too pushy - If the guy doesn't respond right away or seems hesitant to chat, don't be too pushy. Give him space and time to respond on his terms.

5. Ask Him for a Favor

People like feeling helpful, so asking the guy for a favor can be a good way to start a conversation and show your interest. Ask him for a recommendation for a good restaurant or bar or suggestions on a problem you're dealing with. Once the conversation is flowing, you can segue into asking him out on a date.

6. Plan a Group Outing

If you're nervous about asking the guy out one-on-one, try planning a group outing instead. Invite him and some mutual friends to a movie, a concert, or a sporting event, and see if you hit it off. If things go well, you can always suggest a more intimate date down the line. Here's how to plan a group outing if you want to know how to ask out a boy.

Choose the right activity - Choose an activity you think the guy will enjoy and will allow everyone to have fun and interact. Consider outdoor activities, like hiking or a picnic, or group activities, like a game night or movie night.

Invite the right people - Invite a mix of friends and acquaintances who you think will get along well and have fun together. Ensure there are enough people to create a comfortable, social atmosphere, but not so many that the group becomes unwieldy.

Choose a date and time - Choose a date and time that works well for everyone involved, and make sure to give everyone enough notice so they can plan accordingly.

Send out invitations - Send out invitations to everyone involved, including the guy you're interested in. Be clear about the activity, date, time, and location, and encourage everyone to RSVP.

Be a gracious host - When the day of the group outing arrives, be a gracious host and make sure everyone is comfortable and having fun. Encourage conversation and interaction, and make sure everyone feels included.

Spend time with the guy - During the group outing, make sure to spend time with the guy you're interested in. Get to know him better and show your interest, but don't be too pushy or obvious. Take things slow and let things develop naturally.

7. Use a Wingwoman

If you have a friend who knows the guy you're interested in, enlist her help as a wing woman. Have her start a conversation with him and then introduce you, or have her mention to him that you're interested in going out with him. Sometimes having someone else do the task can be the way to go, and asking a guy to hang out with you is already hard enough!

8. Write Him a Note

In the age of texting and social media, a handwritten note can be a refreshing and romantic way to show your interest. Write a short message telling the guy how you feel and asking him out on a date, and leave it in a place where he's sure to find it (like his desk at work or his front doorstep). Here's how to write a sweet note to a guy to ask him out on a date:

Start with a greeting - Start your note with a friendly greeting, like "Hey" or "Hi".

Express your interest - Let the guy know that you're interested in him and that you enjoy spending time with him. Be honest and direct, and don't be afraid to express your feelings.

Be specific - If there's a particular event or activity you want to invite the guy to, be specific about it. This can make the invitation feel more concrete and exciting.

Be confident - Even if you're feeling a bit nervous or unsure, try to be confident and assertive in your notes. This can show the guy that you're serious and that you really want to spend time with him.

End on a positive note - End your note on an upbeat note. Wish the guy a great day or week, and let him know that you're looking forward to hearing back from him.

9. Use a Mutual Interest

If you know the guy you're interested in has a particular hobby or interest, use that as a way to initiate a conversation and ask him out on a date. For example, if he's a fan of a particular band, ask him if he'd like to go to their concert with you. If he's into hiking, suggest a day trip to a nearby trail.

10. Offer to Cook for Him

If you are looking for cool ways to ask someone out, and if you're a whiz in the kitchen, offer to cook the guy a meal at your place. It can be a fun and low-key way to get to know each other better, and it shows that you're willing to put effort into the date.

11. Plan a Surprise Date

Everyone loves a good surprise, so why not plan a surprise date for the guy you're interested in? Choose an activity or location that you think he'll enjoy (like a favorite restaurant or a concert by his favorite band) and keep the details secret until the day of the date. Here are some tips to help you get started:

Choose the right location - Choose a location that is meaningful or special to both of you. It could be a place you both love or a place you've been wanting to explore together.

Plan the details - Think about the details that will make the date special. For example, if you're planning a picnic, bring his favorite snacks or drinks. If you're planning a movie night, choose a movie that he's been wanting to see.

Be creative - Think outside the box and come up with creative ideas that will surprise and delight him. For example, plan a scavenger hunt with clues leading to the location of your date, or create a romantic candlelit dinner in an unexpected location, like a rooftop or a park.

Keep it simple - While you want to make the date special, don't go overboard and make it too complicated or stressful. Keep it simple and focus on things that will make the date enjoyable and memorable.

Communicate clearly - When you ask the guy out, be clear about the details and the surprise. Let him know what to wear, what to bring, and what to expect. This will help him feel comfortable and excited about the date.

Enjoy the moment - Once the date is planned, try not to stress too much about the details. Instead, focus on enjoying the moment and having a great time with the guy you like.

12. Use Humor

A good sense of humor can go a long way in making a connection with someone. Use a funny joke or a witty remark to break the ice and show the guy that you're interested in going out with him.

13. Plan a Scavenger Hunt

If you're feeling creative, plan a scavenger hunt that leads the guy to you and ends with an invitation to a date. Leave clues at various locations (like his favorite coffee shop or a park you both like) and see if he can follow the trail to your final destination.

14. Make a Video

If you're tech-savvy, make a video asking the guy out on a date. It can be a fun and unique way to show your interest and make a lasting impression. Just make sure to keep it short and sweet; include some of your personality and sense of humor.

15. Use a Personal Touch

If you've gotten to know the person already, use a personal touch. For example, if you know he loves dogs, invite him to join you for a walk with your dog. Or if you know he's a fan of a particular cuisine, suggest a date at a restaurant that serves that type of food.

16. Be Adventurous

If you're an adventurous person, use that as a way to ask guys out on a date. Plan a date that involves something exciting or daring, like bungee jumping or skydiving. It's a bold move but can also be a memorable and exhilarating experience.

17. Use a Theme

If you're looking for a creative way to ask a guy out, consider using a theme. For example, you could plan a "Game Night" date and invite him over for board games and snacks. Or you could plan a "Picnic in the Park" date and pack a basket of goodies for a romantic afternoon outdoors.

18. Use a Mutual Friend

If you have a mutual friend who knows the guy you're interested in, ask for their help setting up a date. Have your friend mention to the guy that you're interested in going out with him, or have them arrange a group outing where you'll be able to spend quality time with him.

19. Plan a “Netflix Night” date

When in doubt, go for a “Netflix Night” date. Here are some cute and fun ways to do it:

Send a clever text - Send a text that incorporates a pun or a play on words related to Netflix. For example, "I heard there's a new show on Netflix that we just have to watch together. Want to join me?"

Make a personalized movie night kit - Create a kit that includes some of his favorite snacks, drinks, and a cozy blanket. Add a note that says, "Let's do a movie night together!"

Create a custom playlist - Create a playlist of your favorite shows or movies to watch on Netflix, and include a message that says "I made us a custom playlist for our “Netflix Night” date. Want to check it out?"

Use a pick-up line - Use a cheesy pick-up line to ask him out. For example, "Do you believe in love at first Netflix?" or "Are you a Netflix original? Because I can't get enough of you."

Make a funny video - Create a funny video that incorporates some of his favorite shows or movies on Netflix, and ends with an invitation to join you for a “Netflix Night” date.

Give him a puzzle or riddle - Create a puzzle or riddle related to Netflix or one of his favorite shows, and include the invitation to a “Netflix Night” date as the solution.

Remember, it's important to be respectful and clear about your intentions when asking a guy out on a "Netflix Night" date. Make sure you're both on the same page about what the date will entail, and communicate your expectations.

20. Use a Romantic Gesture

If you're looking for a romantic way to ask a guy out, consider using a grand gesture. For example, you could write a love letter or make a personalized gift, like a photo album or a scrapbook. It's a bold move, but it can also show the guy how much you care. You can follow these tips to help plan your way through a cute romantic gesture:

Plan the romantic gesture - Think about what kind of romantic gesture would be meaningful and special to him. For example, you could create a personalized playlist of his favorite songs, write him a love letter, or surprise him with a bouquet of his favorite flowers.

Choose the date location - Choose a location for the date that is romantic and special, such as a scenic overlook, a botanical garden, or a cozy restaurant.

Incorporate the gesture into the invitation - When you invite him on the date, incorporate a romantic gesture into the invitation. For example, if you're giving him a bouquet, attach a note that says "Will you go on a date with me?

Make the date special - Plan the details of the date to make it special and memorable. Consider incorporating his interests and preferences into the date, and add personal touches that show you care.

21. Offer to Teach Him Something

If you have a particular skill or hobby that the guy you're interested in is curious about, offer to teach him. It can be a fun and low-pressure way to spend time together and get to know each other better.

22. Use a Local Event

If a local event or festival is coming up that you think the guy would enjoy, suggest it as a date idea. It can be a fun and casual way to spend time together and explore your city.

23. Make a Personalized Playlist

If you're a music lover, consider making a personalized playlist for the guy you're interested in. Include songs that you think he'll enjoy, and add a note asking him out on a date. There are some things to keep in mind while you make a playlist for the guy you like:

Consider your audience: Think about the person you want to ask out and the kind of music they might enjoy. Do they have a favorite band or artist? Are they into a specific genre or era of music? This will help you select songs they are likely to enjoy and appreciate.

Choose your songs: Once you have an idea of the kind of music your crush might like, start selecting songs that fit the mood and tone you want to convey. If you want to keep things light and fun, choose upbeat songs with catchy melodies. If you want to express deeper emotions, consider slower ballads with meaningful lyrics.

Order your playlist: Think about the flow of your playlist and how the songs transition from one to the next. You might want to start with an attention-grabbing song, move into a few mid-tempo tunes, and end with a powerful finale.

Add a personal touch: Consider including songs that have a special meaning to you and your crush. Maybe there's a song you both love or one that reminds you of a special moment you shared. Including these personal touches can make the playlist feel more intimate and meaningful.

Give it a name: Finally, come up with a creative and catchy name for your playlist. This will show your crush that you put thought and effort into creating something special just for them.

24. Use a Dating App

If you're feeling shy about asking a guy out in person, consider using a dating app. There are many apps available (Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, etc.) that cater to all kinds of preferences and interests, and it can be a great way to initiate a conversation and ask someone out on a date. If you're interested in using a dating app to ask a guy out, here are some tips on how to start a conversation and ask him out:

Start with a compliment - Begin your conversation with a genuine compliment to show you're interested in him. For example, you could say "I love your profile picture, you have a great smile!"

Ask a question - Ask a question about one of his interests or something you noticed in his profile. This will show that you're interested in getting to know him better. For example, if he mentions that he loves hiking, you could ask him about his favorite hiking spot.

Share something about yourself - Share something about yourself that relates to what he said in his profile or the question you asked. This will help to keep the conversation flowing and show that you're open and honest.

Find common ground - Look for common interests or values that you share and talk about them. This will help to build a connection and make it easier to ask him out.

Be confident - When you feel comfortable and confident, you can ask him out. For example, you could say "I've enjoyed chatting with you, and I was wondering if you'd like to meet up for a coffee sometime?"

25. Just Do It

At the end of the day, the most important thing is to just go for it. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there and take a chance. Even if the guy says no, you'll have gained the confidence to ask someone out in the future.

Asking a guy out can indeed be a fun and rewarding experience. No matter if you’re introverted or outgoing, direct or subtle, there are many ways to show your interest. Remember to be confident, be yourself, and have fun!

