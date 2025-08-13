MS Dhoni politely declines fan's photo request at Mumbai airport, says 'Abhi mujhe jana do'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains a beloved and influential figure across India and the cricketing world. Fondly known as Captain Cool, Dhoni is celebrated for his finishing abilities, strategic mind, and remarkable composure under pressure.

Despite his immense success and global fame, the former captain has always maintained a grounded and humble attitude. Dhoni’s recent outing is just another example of his calm and composed demeanor.

MS Dhoni spotted at Mumbai airport

MS Dhoni was recently spotted outside the Mumbai airport. He was dressed casually in an all-black outfit, with several onlookers gazing at him at the airport. He matched his black shoes with clothes.

Dhoni sported a luxurious wristwatch and a fitness band on his hands. He carried a black backpack. The 44-year-old cricketer had his smile hidden behind a face mask. The Captain Cool was also holding a passport in his hand.

MS Dhoni politely refuses a fan asking for a selfie

An excited fan asked for a selfie as MS Dhoni walked close to him at the Mumbai airport. However, Dhoni politely declined the request of the fan by saying, “Abhi nahin yaar, abhi mujhe jaane do (Not now, please let me go).”

Fans are in awe of Dhoni for his polite gesture towards the fan.

Will MS Dhoni play in the IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is yet to announce if he will be a part of the upcoming Indian Premier League, which will be held in 2026. In a recent event, Dhoni neither confirmed nor denied playing in the IPL while noting that he has time until December.

The cricketer, who led CSK in the IPL 2025 as a captain, shared that he will take a couple of months to decide. Meanwhile, Dhoni recently confirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad is the new captain of CSK in the IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni’s captaincy of the Indian cricket team spanned over a decade, making him one of the longest-serving and most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket.

Dhoni made his debut in the ODI match between India and Bangladesh in 2004. India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy during his captaincy. After his retirement from international cricket, MS Dhoni continues to play for his IPL team, Chennai Super Kings.

