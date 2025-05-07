As Raid 2 inches closer to Rs 100 crore club, Ajay Devgn's side hustle pays off; actor to earn Rs 3.3 crore from THIS investment

Raid 2 is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark and has already secured a “hit” status. The action-packed sequel is all set to become the fourth Bollywood film in 2025 to be part of the Rs 100 crore club after Sky Force, Chhaava, and Sikandar. While the actor basks in the film’s success, his latest property deal proves his side hustle in real estate is just as rewarding.

Advertisement

According to documents reviewed by Square Yards, Ajay Devgn has leased out one of his premium commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a whopping Rs 3.3 crore over five years. The rented office space is located in Signature by Lotus, a modern commercial building in the heart of the city.

The deal, which started in May 2025, will fetch Ajay a monthly rent of Rs 5.47 lakh for the first three years. In the final two years, the rent will increase to Rs 6.29 lakh per month. The five-year lease is registered with the Maharashtra government and comes with a stamp duty of Rs 85,500 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000. The tenant is Bombay Design Centre Private Limited.

The rented office spans a carpet area of 2,545 sq. ft. Ajay had purchased three adjacent office units in this building back in April 2023 for a total of Rs 30.35 crore.

Square Yards estimates the rental yield from the deal to be around 6.5% for the first three years, going up to 7.5% in the later part of the agreement. The lease also includes a security deposit of Rs 16.42 lakh.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ajay Devgn has leased out a commercial space. Earlier, he had rented another office unit in the same building to filmmaker Kabir Khan for Rs 7 lakh per month.

Raid 2 delves into the gripping tale of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, as he embarks on his 75th raid targeting a corrupt politician in Bhoj, Rajasthan. The film is inspired by a real-life tax evasion case in Uttar Pradesh, where a politician-businessman was accused of evading taxes worth over Rs 100 crore. The movie has a runtime of 138 minutes and was released on May 1. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and others.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from ***. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Ajay Devgn's film remains unaffected with competitions; to enter 2nd weekend tomorrow