Did Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma get divorced for THIS reason? Find out

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma got married in a private ceremony, back in December 2020, in Gurgaon. But months later, the couple started living separately, sparking rumors of them heading for a divorce. Five years later, in March 2025, the celebs officially got divorced, sending shockwaves through the nation. Now, an ace journalist revealed the reason behind the couple parting ways. Read on!

The fans of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were shocked when reports of them heading for a divorce first made headlines. Soon, several revelations were made and finally, after months of living separately, their marriage was dissolved on March 20, 2025. In his exclusive post, senior journalist Vickey Lalwani opened up about the real reason for the couple’s separation.

Lalwani took to his Instagram handle and expressed in a post that Chahal and Verma didn’t get along due to the difference in their personalities. But things went downhill when Dhanashree asked Yuzvendra to permanently move to Mumbai from Haryana.

According to the journo, the couple shifted to stay with the cricketer’s parents in Haryana, after tying the knot. While they often traveled to Mumbai, it wasn’t enough. “This Mumbai-Haryana jhagda (fight) was one of the main reasons why this much-in-the-paparazzi-world marriage ended. Yuzi was clear that he wouldn’t uproot himself from his parents’ home and surroundings,” stated Lalwani.

Advertisement

While reports clearly stated that the couple was heading for a divorce, the news was confirmed when they were spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court with their legal team, for the divorce hearing. Earlier, the Bombay High Court granted an exemption from the mandatory six-month cooling-off period to them.

Hence, the final hearing took place on March 20, 2025, since Chahal would be unavailable from March 21, 2025, due to his participation in IPL 2025. After the proceedings, Chahal’s advocate, Nitin Kumar Gupta, confirmed to ANI that the court had granted a divorce to the celebs. “The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife,” stated the advocate.

The Bar and Bench also reported that the Indian cricketer will be paying Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to his estranged wife.