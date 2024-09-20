Bigg Boss 18: India’s first AI superstar Naina to participate in Salman Khan’s show? Check out her reaction

Bigg Boss 18 is all over the news after it dropped the teaser last weekend. The internet is abuzz with speculative contestant lists. Amid the excitement for the Salman Khan-hosted show, reports are doing the rounds that India’s first AI superstar Naina will be seen in the upcoming season. Now, the avatar herself has reacted to the news. Read on to know what her reaction is.

Naina, who goes by the username naina_avtr on Instagram shared a screenshot of the news on her Instagram story. The screenshot shows that she might be part of Bigg Boss 18 and she shared it with the caption, ‘Really? Even I didn’t know (wink emoji).’

Reportedly, the AI influencer has been approached for the controversial reality show. However, it is unclear in what form she'll participate. Given she is an AI avatar, viewers are curious to know if a human being representing Naina would participate or if there would be a screen where she would come to life. It will be interesting to see how she takes part in the activities.

For the unversed, Naina enjoys 396K followers on Instagram where she shares photos and videos. From fashion to fitness, posts of different genres go from her account. Although most of the netizens are confused if she is a real woman, a robot or just an AI avatar, they enjoy her posts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 18, reports suggest that the first promo will go live this weekend. The theme for this season is Time Ka Taandav and Salman Khan will return as the host. While there’s no confirmation about the contestants who will appear in this season, reports suggest popular Telugu actresses Sameera Reddy and Anita have been confirmed as contestants along with Bollywood's Isha Koppikar. Names of Nia Sharma, Shiney Ahuja, Dalljiet Kaur and Karan Patel have also popped up for the speculative contestants list.

ALSO READ: Report: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18’s FIRST PROMO to be out this weekend