Where are they now? All 18 Bigg Boss winners and what they’re doing today: Manveer Gurjar, Rahul Roy to Gautam Gulati

Bigg Boss 19 is just a few days away, and fans are waiting for the release of the controversial reality show with bated breath. Salman Khan is set to return and bring entertainment to the lives of ardent fans. This reality show has been a part of Indian audiences' lives for many years. Every season has its own undeniable charm, and every winner creates history with their grand win. As the 19th season is around the corner, let's look back at the winners of the past 18 seasons of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 1 - Rahul Roy

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy was the first winner of Bigg Boss in 2007. After winning the show, Roy had a comeback of sorts with a few films. He also ventured into movie production. Rahul has maintained an active social media presence where he is currently busy with his spiritual journey and also attends events and shows.

Bigg Boss 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik, winner of MTV Roadies 5 in 2007, went on to win the second season of Bigg Boss. He was last seen in the film Kismat Love Paisa Dilli in 2012. He has an active social media presence where he creates reels and funny content that resonates with the audience.

Bigg Boss 3 - Vindu Dara Singh

Actor Vindu Dara Singh was the winner of season 3. Despite being evicted earlier by the housemates, he made headlines after his grand victory. Vindu did several films after his win. The son of wrestler and actor Dara Singh, Vindu was recently seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2.

Bigg Boss 4 - Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari left many behind as she won Bigg Boss Season 4. She has had a succesful career in Television, films and OTT. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari, has also earned a name for herself in the industry. Shweta was last seen in a show titled Indian Police Force. Currently, Shweta is on a break, but fans can expect her to be seen on screens anytime.

Bigg Boss 5 - Juhi Parmar

Famous actress Juhi Parmar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 5. Already an established name, she has appeared in a few films and shows since then. She actively shares videos on social media to remain connected with her fans. Currently, Juhi is gearing up for a new show titled Kahaani Har Ghar Ki.

Bigg Boss 6 - Urvashi Dholakia

Television favorite villain Urvashi Dholakia won Bigg Boss 6. After this, she did several shows like Chandrakanta, Naagin 6, Pushpa Impossible and more. She was also seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. At present, Urvashi is away from Television shows but is very active on social media.

Bigg Boss 7 - Gauahar Khan

Popular actor-host Gauahar Khan won the title of Bigg Boss 7. After her victory, Gauahar did Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She appeared in several films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Begum Jaan and 14 Phere. She was seen hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 after her maternity break. Recently, Gauahar was seen in the hit web show Lovely Lolla. At present, the actress is expecting her second child with Zaid Darbar. Workwise, she is seen hosting her talk show on YouTube.

Bigg Boss 8 - Gautam Gulati

TV actor Gautam Gulati won Bigg Boss 8. He is among the most popular contestants of the controversial reality show to date. He featured in Disha Patani and Salman Khan's starrer Radhe. Gautam was seen as a gang leader in MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. He was recently seen as the gang leader on MTV Roadie XX.

Bigg Boss 9 - Prince Narula

Prince Narula, also known as the reality show king, lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 9. He is known for winning MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8 and Nach Baliye 9. After winning Salman Khan's reality show, Prince never looked back. He joined Roadies as a gang leader. He was last seen as a gang leader in MTV Roadies XX. Apart from this, Prince remains in the news for his music videos and regularly creates vlogs for his fans.

Bigg Boss 10 - Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar, a Noida-based farmer, was the winner of season 10. He participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He also appeared in Salman Khan's 2021 film Radhe. Manveer has also appeared in several other projects. He maintains an active social media presence and continues to share updates about his personal and professional life.

Bigg Boss 11 - Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde had lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Season 11. After her stint on this controversial show, she did two big reality shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. At present, she is off from TV but continues to stay in touch with her fans through social media.

Bigg Boss 12 - Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss 12. After her grand victory, she played the lead role in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period. She was recently seen in the hit cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. However, the actress remained away from Television and focused on her YouTube journey. She is a popular creator now who regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Bigg Boss 13 - Sidharth Shukla

Audience's favorite star Sidharth Shukla had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Due to his unfiltered and strong personality on the show, he was a beloved person among the audience. His relationship with Shehnaaz Gill also made headlines during the show. Sidharth had joined Bigg Boss 14 as a guest and was seen in the house for a few weeks. However, on September 2, 2021, Sidharth passed away, leaving a deep void in the hearts of the audience.

Bigg Boss 14 -Rubina Dilaik

Famous Television star Rubina Dilaik won the 14th season of Bigg Boss. She had participated in the show along with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. After her grand win, Rubina did Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull, and Laughter Chefs 2. She also judged a game reality show titled Battleground. At present, she is seen as a contestant in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with Abhinav Shukla.

Bigg Boss 15 - Tejasswi Prakash

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash won the title of Bigg Boss 15. While her career was going steady before doing this controversial reality show, this show proved to be a game-changer in her professional and personal life. She started dating Karan Kundrra during Bigg Boss 15, and they have been going headstrong.

After her win in this show, Tejasswi did Naagin 6 and Celebrity MasterChef. She did two Marathi films - Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. As Celebrity MasterChef recently wrapped up, Tejasswi has been enjoying her break. However, she continues to create vlogs on YouTube.

Bigg Boss 16 - MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. After winning the title of the reality show, he became a household name and gained fan following on social media. MC Stan became famous on social media as well. Post his win, he sang a rap segment in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. Stan also sang the title track of Farrey, a film produced by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 17 - Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The stand-up comedian's stint on the show became quite controversial, as during his stint, several revelations were made. After his win, Munawar's career in the entertainment industry skyrocketed. He hosted Hafta Vasooli, a talk show and The Society, a reality show. He did a music video. Munawar also played a lead role in a hit web show titled First Copy. At present, he is seen hosting Pati Patni Aur Panga with Sonali Bendre.

Bigg Boss 18- Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 18, the latest season of the show. After his grand victory, Karan Veer has been riding high on success and has garnered a massive fan following. The actor is now busy shooting for Omung Kumar's upcoming film Silaa. He is set to play the lead role in Silaa alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 19, the new season is set to premiere on August 24, 2025.

