Rocky Jaiswal on why Hina Khan was unhappy with his entry in YRKKH: 'Had to stay within my boundaries' —EXCLUSIVE

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, who recently got married, are among the most loved celebrity couples in the industry. The duo got married in June 2025, and their fans have been showering love on them since then. Rocky Jaiswal recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. In his first podcast, the producer remembered joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and recalled how Hina didn't like him.

Rocky Jaiswal reveals why Hina Khan didn't like him

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rocky Jaiswal opened up on the initial days when he joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and spoke about their 13-year relationship before marriage. Rocky recalled, "13 saal, yes, it's been a long journey."

Rocky Jaiswal continued, "The First day is very interesting because when I joined that show, which Hina was doing. I joined it as a Supervising Producer. Hina just came from a holiday then. She was not happy. Usko bilkul khushi nahi thi ki maine voh show join kiya hai (She was not happy at all that I have joined that show)."

Watch Rocky Jaiswal's first podcast with Pinkvilla here-

When asked about the reason for Hina Khan not being happy, Rocky revealed, "Because maine ek aise insaan ko replace kiya jisko she used to call 'bhai'. (Because I replaced that person who Hina considered her brother)." Because of some issues, he needed to move on, and I came in."

He added, "Hina was like 'Why is my brother not there anymore?'" Jaiswal elaborated on how Hina had good tuning with the person who was earlier working in his position, as they used to work long hours together.

Rockly Jaiswal recalls his first impression of Hina Khan

He continued, "There was a lot of cold vibe from her side. I was like Chalo koi nahi dekhte hai. But I knew that she is not happy."

Recalling his impression of Hina, he said, "She was just another actor for me (laughs). I never go ki 'Yaar kitni khoobsurat hai and all that to anybody.' (I never go 'Oh she is so beautiful' to anybody)."

Rocku continued, "I am not into physical appearance. I had no interest in how she looks or who she is. I was doing my job. I knew that this girl is the lead of the show."

Further, the Pati Patni Aur Panga fame said, "And since I have been working in the same production, I knew there is a lot of talk about her, that happens normally in television that - 'She is like that. She will give you a tough time."

He admitted, "I was coming up with the mindset that shayad mujhe bhi voh tough time face karna padega. (I was coming up with the mindset that I would have to face the tough time). I knew I will have to be in my boundaries."

However, without them realising, they fell for each other and the rest is history. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are currently seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga.

