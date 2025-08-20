EXCLUSIVE: Is Hina Khan's husband Rocky Jaiswal cashing in on her stardom? Filmmaker says ‘I know my position, my placement'

Rocky Jaiswal, husband of television star Hina Khan, shared his thoughts on fame and his journey in showbiz in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Known for maintaining a low profile, Rocky shared that he does not crave attention or celebrity status.

He said, “I don't think we have ever craved attention as a unit. I know that she is the celebrity, I know she is the star, I know my position, my placement.”

Adding further, he said, “I don't want to giddy on her back and become somebody. I just don't want that. If I had to become somebody, I would become somebody on my own. And I'm not somebody who loves a lot of glamour or attention on me.”

Here’s what Rocky thinks about reality shows

When asked about participating in popular reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss, Rocky said his decisions are driven by experience rather than fame.

He said, “See, I am a very adventurous person. Hina and I have done everything from skydiving to scuba diving. So if I'm offered Khatron, I would definitely try and give it a go if things and time permit. But my driving factor is not fame. My driving factor is experience. So my decisions would be calculated on that.”

Rocky Jaiswal also shared his experience of being part of the new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, “Whatever I'm going to do, it is not because I want fame. My partner is somebody who is famous. I don't have that craving, I want creative satisfaction and experience (So mujhe woh craving nahi hai. Mujhe creative satisfaction hai, mere liye experience).”

He added, “This show is something where I'm reinventing myself. I'm a very happy-go-lucky sort of a guy. I can talk, make jokes, and be funny. But to have a balance on the camera is a new thing. And to be a little OTT on the show because I'm less expressive, there we have to talk like that, so that's a new thing for me.”

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Never say never

Rocky remains open to new opportunities. He said, “I'm not a guy who would say no to anything. I believe never say never because you don't know what life will push at you. You just don't know.”

On Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, he said, “If I do Bigg Boss, I would do it for the experience. If I do Khatron, I would do it for the experience or anything. For this show, I'm doing it for experience because we just got hitched and we were offered this, and we thought okay let's do it (ki chalo theeke karte hain abhi kya hain). That's it.”

Rocky Jaiswal stays true to himself, focusing on experiences rather than fame. His approach makes him stand out as a grounded and relatable personality in the world of entertainment.

