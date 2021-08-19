EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal on her journey: ‘Nidhi & Kinjal are an extension of one another'

Anupamaa is one of the most-loved shows on Star Plus. Ever since the show has gone on-air, it has always remained on top of the TRP charts. Fans love the characters of the show and its storyline. The current track has kept the fans on the edge of their seats and left them wondering what will happen next. Amidst this, Pinkvilla got a chance to exclusively interact with Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal in the show. From talking about the current track that revolves around harassment at work to opening up about women safety and women empowerment, the actress poured her heart out.

Keep reading further for an exclusive one on one with Nidhi Shah:

Q) How has your journey with Anupamaa been so far?

Personally, it's been quite a journey. Nidhi and Kinjal are now an extension of one another. Sometimes, I carry the expectations of Kinjal even in my everyday life. Professionally, I have only gotten better. This show is brilliantly written, and every character is portrayed by stellar actors. Very grateful to everything, Anupamaa.

Q) The current track on harassment at work is being discussed, and it revolves around your character Kinjal, so tell us a little more about it.

I think it's great that it is being talked about because it is relevant. Kinjal has always been portrayed as a headstrong individual, but even people like her have off experiences. What is important to understand here is the fact that she is human, and she is scared too. Unfortunately, many girls like her eventually don't end up speaking for themselves, forget talking to family about it. Kinjal does, and it is important because we are talking GECs, and we hit a million houses every night. I am sure we are sending out a message to all those girls who find themselves in Kinjal.

Q) You play Kinjal Shah, a modern girl in the show. What is your take on women safety and women empowerment?

Once again, gender stereotypes need to be broken. Putting a system in place is the need of the hour for women and men alike. Everyone needs to feel safe and empowered irrespective of their gender.

Q) Any message for fans of Kinju baby and Toshu?

Thank you for so much love. We are glad we could connect on a more emotional level with our audience. And we really work hard to bring this to you'll. Keep loving us, please.

