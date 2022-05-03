Eid Exclusive: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani shares his fond memories of celebrating the festival

It is the day of festivities and joy as people are celebrating the festival of Eid today. With the sighting of the moon, people have been wishing their friends and family. Numerous celebs are also sharing wishes on social media. On this special day, the actor Sanjay Gagnani, who has been playing the role of Prithvi in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, shared his fond memories of Eid celebrations and also wished his fans.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Team, he revealed, “Eid is really special for me, and I must say that I have several fond memories of celebrating the festival with my friends, family, and unit members. For me, I had an annual tradition of visiting my friends and family during Eid and having an amazing feast. Having said that, the pandemic really didn’t let us celebrate the auspicious occasion for the last two years. This year, we have finally got a chance to celebrate the festival with near and dear ones and I have been making the most of it. In fact, I have been to a few iftar parties already and I truly had a gala time. On Eid as well, I have plans to visit a few of my friends and feast on sheer khurma and biryani. Here's wishing everyone, Eid Mubarak."

Sanjay Gangani is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. He started his acting career with Bairi Piya and went on to work in popular shows including Hamari Devrani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Kumkum Bhagya, etc. He also appeared briefly in Naagin 4 and Naagin 6.

