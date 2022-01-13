EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar to produce a show for Zee TV? Know details here

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, a popular face of the telly world, is currently seen in the show Kundali Bhagya. His chemistry with Shraddha Arya is adored by fans. Well, he was in the news recently for announcing himself as a producer with his short film Yellow. And now, a close source to the actor has informed that he will be taking some major steps as a producer. He will be producing a fiction show for Zee TV. Not much is known as things are yet to be in the open but a little birdie has teased that this is true.

Now, talking about his short film Yellow, it is based on how the Indian laws today are so much tilted towards women. The actor was also seen in the short film. As reported, Dheeraj Dhoopar was quoted saying, “I always wanted to try my hand at every possible thing and leave no stone unturned. Becoming a producer is something I am excited about. By becoming a producer, I feel I can now explore these. I also feel responsible towards providing a platform for young and deserving talents to showcase their work.”

To note, Dheeraj made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He was then seen in Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He also made a cameo appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He also portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar. In 2020, Dhoopar portrayed Cheel Aakesh in Naagin 5.

