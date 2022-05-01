EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actress Neeharika Roy wanted to become as a child

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan premieres tomorrow on Zee TV. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, she opened up about her acting journey. Did she always want to become an actor? “I’ll tell you something. When I was in the second standard, my parents would ask me what I want to become when I grow up. Now usually, people would say they want to become an engineer, doctor or a teacher, but I would say I want to become a mother, just because I love kids,” laughs Neeharika.

She further adds, “But obviously when I grew up I realised that to be with kids you don’t necessarily have to become a mother. You can become a gynecologist, and a lot of other things that are related to small babies. So I wanted to be that. But then my father thought that I could do something in the entertainment industry, because in school and in our society whenever there would be any functions - I would always participate in dance, drama and even singing. By the grace of God, I would win the awards too. So I have always been in focus because of these things.”

Neeharika informs that her father suggested that they should give it a try in the entertainment business. “So he worked really hard, looked for contacts, and soon after I started auditioning. Sometimes they would work out, and sometimes they didn't. In fact, in the initial few years it never worked out. I remember I would attend school from 12 to 6, after which I would travel from Thane to Andheri for auditions. Just like this I spent my whole childhood, but I had a lot of fun too. I learnt a lot and I feel whatever I am today is because of these auditions,” the actress concludes.

