EXCLUSIVE: Amruta Khanvilkar on hoping to see Tejasswi Prakash win Bigg Boss 15 trophy: She is a game player

Bigg Boss 15 is getting exciting day by day. As we are nearing the finale week, the drama in the show is at its peak. Tejasswi Prakash is one such contestant who recently secured her place in the ticket to finale week. After seeing all kinds of ups and downs in the show, Tejasswi has, on more than one occasion, proved that she is the most deserving contestant in the run to win the trophy. While the lady has got a host of support from her industry pals, more and more support continues to pour in. The recent name to get added to this list is that of Amruta Khanvilkar.

Speaking in Tejasswi Prakash’s favour is her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Amruta Khanvilkar. She says, “Teja and I go back a long way to our Khatron Ke Khiladi days, and I have to say that she is a task player, she is a game player in every way! She knows how to hold the show for herself and she is doing just that in the BB15 house! My support lies with her and I hope to see her win the trophy!”

For those unaware, Tejasswi and Amruta were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. The bubbly duo became good friends during their stint on the show. In fact, Tejasswi had even nominated herself during the season because she was team captain and her team had failed to perform. Do you think she deserves to win the trophy? Let us know in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Pavitra Punia supports Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘Teja should be in the finale’