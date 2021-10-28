EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Punjabi on joining politics; Says ‘I always wanted to do something for women empowerment’

Yesterday Kamya Punjabi officially announced that she has joined the Congress party. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she wanted to join politics for a long time now, but couldn’t do it as her television assignments had kept her busy. “But as soon as we wrapped up Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, I knew this was the right time. If I don't do it now, I’ll never be able to do it. Tehseen Poonawalla really guided me along the way, and helped with the process,” says Punjabi.

Kamya reveals that she had told Poonawalla that she wants to join Congress. “I really love the way Priyanka Gandhi works. I love her, and her way of working. You must have seen how in the past too, I have always raised my voice against rape and domestic violence, and I always wanted to do something about it. I always wanted to do something for women empowerment, and join Congress because they genuinely work on these matters. So I am here now,” states Kamya.

Prod her on her reason for joining Congress, considering people usually prefer to be a part of the ruling party, here’s what Kamya had to say. “It’s not about power, it's about doing some good work. You know the kind of person I am, I am going to work with all my heart. So I decided irrespective of being a ruling party or not, I will work with people who match my thought process,” shares Kamya.

She informs that for now she will be balancing her acting career with politics. “I have not stepped into politics for fame, but I want to work and I will do good work. So if that requires me to give more time here, I will come here full time. I am going to be a full time politician,” says Kamya, further adding, “I am really looking forward to working for my country and serving my nation. I want to work for the people of my country and their betterment,” she signs off.

Also Read | KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao enacts Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue from Deewar; Latter’s reply leaves him stumped