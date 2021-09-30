EXCLUSIVE: Karan Mehra on anticipatory bail & son Kavish’s custody: ‘I will fight it out for him’

Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault, abuse and violence.

In June this year, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint of an alleged assault. However, in a conversation with Pinkvilla later, Mehra had denied the claim. Now, Karan has reportedly revealed that he and his family have gotten an anticipatory bail in the domestic violence case filed by Nisha. “All the false cases that were put on me and my family, we have got an anticipatory bail on it,” Karan informs Pinkvilla.

Explaining it further, Karan adds, “See domestic violence case which was initially there, we had got a bail on it on the same day. And to add more undue pressure, she started putting new allegations, including Section 377 which is unnatural sex. That is put on me, my mother, father and brother. She has put those kinds of things on all of us. So I have got an anticipatory bail in that, and other four, five sections, like dowry and sexual abuses. That’s why it took us time to get relief in all these cases after so long. Finally I have it now, and my parents got it a while back.”

Karan states that Nisha has to prove all her claims in the court. “Whenever it goes to trial, I have proof for every statement she has said, and put it on us. So we will fight it out,” says the actor.

Has he applied for his son Kavish’s custody? “One thing at a time. Finally I have got relief in matters that have been on for almost three to four months now. So we’ll deal with it one by one. Kavish is ofcourse not safe with somebody like her, who is not in her own normal senses, and I will fight it out for him. No matter how long it takes,” says Karan, adding that he hasn’t been able to be in touch with his son.

“How will I be in touch with him? To be in touch, who do I call? Kavish doesn’t have his own phone either. On social media she (Nisha) kept saying different things, and on paper she is doing it differently. To say, ‘Who’s stopped you to come inside the house’, and then four days prior to writing that she is trying to put restraining orders. What are you trying to portray?” questions Karan.

Earlier this month, Karan had uploaded a throwback video with his son on Instagram. “100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son. Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be,” read the caption.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

