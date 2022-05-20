EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Jaisingh on KKK 12 & Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho; Adds he’s in touch with Ishqbaaaz co-stars

Actor Kunal Jaisingh will next be seen in the TV show, Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the actor about who brings a smile to his face, here’s what he had to say. “My muskuraane ki vajah is my family, my dad, my wife, my dog, and my extended family. I always feel when family is happy, you’re happy, and that’s always going to be mine and I believe everyone’s muskuraane ki vajah. When I do good work, that is also my muskuraane ki vajah,” says Kunal.

Further talking about the show, the actor adds, “It is a very different take on a lot of realities that are there in today’s time. Whether we agree with them or accept them, but these are the things that do happen, and this is a very interesting take on it.” Meanwhile, besides Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Colors will soon also launch Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (KKK 12).

Kunal informs that he is a fan of the show too. “I think Khatron is a great platform for people. I just have not found the space in my life to take up a reality (show) as challenging as Khatron, but somewhere maybe in the future I might be able to. But I really like it, and it’s not just entertainment. I feel Khatron is a way of life as well, if you want to look at it that way. Because there are fears that we face in everyday life, and Khatron is that one good platform where we can challenge those fears and overcome them,” states Kunal.

He further adds, “(It) maybe fire, water, height, animals, creepy crawlies, anything. So there is always a challenge, and I believe that growth in life is always when you break the shackles of challenges. So Khatron is a very good platform. I am rooting for everyone who is in the show. I always say, ‘may the best man or woman win’.”

Meanwhile, is he in touch with his popular show, Ishqbaaaz’s co-stars? “Of course we are all in touch, but everybody is busy in their own space, so we don’t get to meet that often. And when we do sometimes, few of them are there and few are not there. But we are definitely in touch, and the beautiful part of it is whenever we meet it's never like ‘oh, it’s been a while’. We take off from where we left off. So it’s always comfortable,” Kunal concludes.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik sets the temperature soaring as she poses in a stunning outfit; PICS