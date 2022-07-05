EXCLUSIVE: Maniesh Paul wanted to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa; Was told ‘You don’t have a famous face’

Maniesh Paul, who has hosted a couple of seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, shares an interesting anecdote about his association with the celebrity dance reality. “Jhalak also has a story that not too many people know. Jhalak I wanted to be a contestant. Why? Because huge posters of the contestants would be put up. So I called them up, I met them, and I was told that time ‘Sorry we can’t take you because you don’t have a famous face, we are looking for faces you know’. Which is again, no hard feelings. If you make a show, you make it like that,” recalls the actor.

He further shares, “So I was a bit upset, but then I was like it’s okay. I was a little angry that time. But then I got a call again. They said, ‘Maniesh, aap contestant nahin, aap ek kaam karo, aap hosting karoge?’, and I instantly agreed. They were like, hope you are not upset, and I was like not at all. They sent me a contract in two hours, I signed it and sent it back. I didn’t even read it, and that again became a turning point.”

However, he got to experience his first poster selfie moment before the release of his 2013 comedy-thriller film, Mickey Virus. “Maza aa gaya tha. I remember when my posters were put up at Juhu Circle, specially Sanyuka (his wife) and I had gone to see that at night. I got out of the car and was just staring at the poster for a while. I was like, ‘Mujhe nahin pata kya hoga. But from Delhi till here it’s been great’. My first film’s horadings had been put up all over Mumbai, and that was a different high. All actors work for that appreciation, for that praise. So that started coming in, people noticed me, and I was really happy about that,” Maniesh concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

