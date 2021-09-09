EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor to feature in the next promo of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei?

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is one of the most talked about shows currently. It has been keeping the audience on the edge of their seats since its first episode. The show has an impressive and engaging narrative describing the heartfelt bond of a mother-daughter duo who are passionate about dance. Recently, legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty was seen in a special promo of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. But now the reports are coming in that makers are in talks with another Bollywood celebrity for the next promo.

If industry reports are to be believed, we might see another yesteryear Superstar in the next promo. As per well-placed industry sources, the makers are supposedly planning to rope in Bollywood’s legendary actress Neetu Kapoor for their next promo. Sources informed, " is truly a legend! Over the years, her charm and acting skills have earned her a special place in the hearts of the audience. We all know how Mithun Sir's entry in the show has created magic and the makers seem to plan another bang with this move. According to the latest buzz, the makers are mostly planning to rope in Neetu Ji, however, things are yet to be finalised”.

Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati are seen as the lead stars in the show. Actress Paridhi Sharma, who’s known for playing ‘Jodha Bai’ in the ‘Jodha Akbar’, had talked about her character and said that it is an emotional journey for her. “I am looking forward to this new venture and hope that the audience likes it,” she was quoted saying.

