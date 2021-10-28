EXCLUSIVE: 'One Mic Stand' creator Sapan Verma plans to rope in sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu

The popular show One Mic Stand offers a unique concept of bringing influential people from different walks of life under one roof to try their hands at standup comedy. It is a relatively fresh concept and had received an overwhelming response in its first season. Owing to the appreciation for the show, the makers are now back with the second season. The creator of the show Sapan Verma has recently shared his feeling about the concept with the Pinkvilla team. He also talked about bringing in sports personalities.

Sapan Verma shared, "The response to One Mic Stand has been phenomenal. Season 1 obviously had a surprise value as nobody expected famous celebrities to try standup comedy. But now with an established format, we had to go bigger and better with Season 2 and we're really happy that we managed to do that. People are loving the show and we're getting a great response all over social media as well. I think the novelty of the show lies in getting different kinds of celebrities each time so that there's a uniquely funny story to tell."

Talking about the episodes, he added, "No two episodes are alike, and even our mentor comedians bring a different perspective. Of course, we have a lot of interesting names in mind, but sports is one area that we really want to cover this time. Imagine getting someone like Sachin Tendulkar or PV Sindhu or Neeraj Chopra - would be fun to see them talk about their journeys. However, one thing that is guaranteed is a ton of fun and jokes will be coming your way and the show will only get better and better."

The second season of the show was launched on the 22nd of October and has been getting good reviews from the fans. It has over-the-top hilarious content and is laden with entertainment.

The second season of the show features Sunny Leone alongside other iconic figures including Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat, Raftaar, and Faye D'Souza. The show is hosted by Sapan Verma and participating celebrities will be mentored by ace comedians including Sumikhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri, and Abish Mathew.



