EXCLUSIVE: Rekha to Dharmendra, yesteryear actors’ recent reality show appearances: ‘There’s so much to learn’

Fans can’t get enough of their favourite stars, and when it comes to some of our yesteryear actors - it’s always more the merrier. And recently many veteran Bollywood actors have collaborated with makers on the small screen for several interesting projects. For instance, actress had recently featured in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s promo, while she has even lent her voice for the latest teasers of ’s Bigg Boss 15. Mithun Chakraborty appeared in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’s promo, while Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha added their charm in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Many other actors including, Asha Parekh, Jaya Prada, Padmini Kolhapure and have also appeared on a few reality shows recently. Actor Aditya Narayan, who himself has been a part of several reality shows including the recently concluded Indian Idol 12, says that these appearances add a lot of value to the show. “They are the first and second generation of the film and music industry, and the kind of recall value our seniors have - it’s going to be almost impossible for us to create that kind of recall value. Because back then there were not so many avenues, so there is a certain level of superstardom that all of them have seen at their times,” says Aditya.

They are the first and second generation of the film and music industry, and the kind of recall value our seniors have - it’s going to be almost impossible for us to create that kind of recall value Aditya Narayan

He further adds, “So it’s always a pleasure to have them (on the show), because there are so many stories that they have to share about their professional and life experiences. There is so much to learn for all those who are associated with the show, and for those who are watching it too.”

Remo D'souza, who has been a judge on several reality shows, says, “All the youngsters have jumped onto OTT right now, and those above 35-40 are the ones who are watching TV. So they connect well with all the yesteryear actors, and that’s also one of the reasons why the TRPs are doing so well.”

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actor Dharmendra states that he enjoys making an appearance on these reality shows. “I do, because my audience still loves me. When we become an actor we should give our love through films, and whatever the medium is - so I do that. I speak genuinely, talk about my roots, and where I hail from,” informs the veteran actor.

When we become an actor we should give our love through films, and whatever the medium is - so I do that Dharmendra

Roja actress Madhoo, who was recently seen in Super Dancer Chapter 4, says that she loves dance based reality shows. “Second of all, I am not so low profile now, because I am working full time. I have got 2 or 3 movies in Hindi and South respectively up for release, and currently I am shooting for Amazon Prime as well. I totally feel that this is the time for me to be out there, people must connect with me and remember me. It is time for me to meet with people, and let them know that I am working again. I totally believe that I was born to be in front of the public, and I had a fabulous experience with Basu da (Anurag Basu), Shilpa (Shetty Kundra) and Geeta Ma (Kapur),” says Madhoo.

Rithvik Dhanjani also shares his opinion. “All these veteran actors who we have had on our show - first things first - they have had such a glorious career which definitely needs to be celebrated. The amount of connection they still have with the audience out there is unimaginable. Also the contestants are young kids and the amount of ideas, values, traditions and everything else that the stars teach these kids is an invaluable amount of learning. So I think that combination of today and yesterday to make a better tomorrow is very much required,” Rithvik signs off.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Season 12 crorepati Nazia Nazim gives best wishes to Himani Bundela