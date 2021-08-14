EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Kakkar looks like a dream in her yellow saree as she gears up for Indian Idol 12 grand finale

The much talked about Indian Idol 12, which is being hosted by Aditya Narayan, is all set to witness its grand finale now. Yes! The popular singing based reality show will have its grand finale on August 15 and it will be a 12 hour long virtual finale. Needless to say, not just the contestants but the audience is also waiting to know who will win the trophy. Amid this, the judges are all geared up for the big night as well.

For the uninitiated, Indian Idol 12 has been judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik. Interestingly, this is the first time Sonu had been a part of the judging team on the singing based reality show and she has been winning hearts with her fashion statements. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sonu is once again set to slay at the Indian Idol 12 grand finale. The singing sensation will be seen wearing a yellow coloured saree which she had paired with a shimmery yellow blouse. Sonu completed her look with her silver jewellery and kept her tresses open.

Take a look at Sonu Kakkar’s look for the Indian Idol 12 grand finale:

Meanwhile, this is the first time Indian Idol will have a virtual grand finale and will have several guests gracing the event. Interestingly, the final competition will take place between Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamle and Nihal Turao. While it is a tough competition, it will be interesting to see who will win Indian Idol 12 among the six finalists.

