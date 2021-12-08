EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash’s brother reacts on her accusing Pratik Sehajpal of touching girls inappropriately

A lot is happening inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, most recently being Tejasswi Prakash accusing Pratik Sehajpal of touching girls inappropriately during tasks. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Prakash’s brother Pratik Wayangankar opened up on the incident. “I don’t think Tejasswi was trying to say that he was touching girls inappropriately. So what had happened was there was this fight between Karan (Kundrra) and Pratik (Sehajpal), and Pratik got hurt somehow through Karan,” says Wayangankar.

He further adds, “Her intention was only to say that ‘sometimes even your hand has touched some people during the game, which obviously was not intentional. But it has happened so you should be okay with that.’ I know maybe the way she said it, or how it was taken was completely wrong but that was not her intention for sure,” says Wayangankar, elaborating that while Tejasswi was definitely trying to defend Karan, but she was not trying to put Pratik down.

“She was just trying to explain to him that it happens during tasks, it has happened from Pratik’s side as well so you shouldn’t react on that,” states Tejasswi’s younger brother.

Meanwhile, he sees Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi in the top two contestants of Bigg Boss 15. “Karan is playing a good game, has a good fandom, a lot of support and even I am supporting him along with Tejasswi because they are playing together and are supporting each other. So whoever supports Tejasswi I will definitely support them,” he signs off.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik on her relationship with Karan Kundrra: ‘I like him’