KKK 12 EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi says Divyanka Tripathi is her favourite contestant from the previous season

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (KKK 12) is already being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and celebrity contestant Shivangi Joshi has been posting behind the scene pictures and reels from the shoot. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opened up about participating in the show. “I think people already know that I am a very happy person, but they haven't seen that anywhere,” says Shivangi.

She further adds, “So I am very excited for them to see the real side of me, and to see what all I can do. Because I am competitive and I am strong. So yes, I want to try everything and I am happy that everyone will be watching it.” Meanwhile, who is her favourite contestant from the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “Divyanka Tripathi. She was fearless and she was amazing,” states Shivangi.

The contestants will be away from their loved ones for a while because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s shoot. Who will she miss the most? “My family, because I live with my family, I live with my mom. Aur aisa bahut kam hua hai life mein jab main unse alag rahi hun (It’s very rare for me to stay away from my mother). In fact, it has only happened once, so I am going to miss her a lot,” informs Shivangi.

Other celebrities who have participated in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show are, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, among a few others.

