Navya actor Somya Seth and husband Shubham Chuhadia announce pregnancy; here's when their baby will arrive

Somya Seth, popularly known for essaying the role of Navya in the hit TV show, has announced her second pregnancy. On April 6, Somya and Shubham shared a new video on their social media announcing their pregnancy. In this video, the actress shows her baby bump as she shares the news with her fans. Somya even shared that she and Shubham will welcome their baby in July 2025.

Taking to her Instagram account, Somya Seth and Shubham Chuhadia, who are already parents to a son, shared the news that they are set to welcome a little baby in their lives again. In the clip, Somya and Shubham, who are showing their back towards the camera, turn their face to show Somya's baby bump.

Sharing the news, the actress wrote, "Soon we’ll be a party of four. Our hearts are full, our hands will be even fuller—and we wouldn’t have it any other way!!" In the video, Somya wrote, "We have a news to share!! Welcoming new member July 2025."

After Somya announced the news on social media, several fans and celebrities extended their good wishes to the couple as they are set to embrace parenthood again. Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Yayyyyiieeeee.. so so so happy Congratulations," Vikrant Massey commented, "Many congratulations to you and your beautiful little family," and many such congratulatory messages continued. Fans also wished the new couple well.

Speaking about personal life, Somya has a son named Ayden from her first marriage with Arun Kapoor. After parting ways with Arun, Somya married Shubham Chuhadia in 2023, reportedly.

On the professional front, Somya Seth became a household name after playing the lead role of Navya in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. In this show, the actress starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Their fresh on-screen pairing and chemistry became a huge hit among the audience. On Television, she was last seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2016. After which Somya has been away from acting.

