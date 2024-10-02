Celebrating Hina Khan’s birthday with look at her fight against breast cancer, inspirational quotes on embracing self-love, and positivity

Today (October 2), popular star Hina Khan celebrates her 37th birthday. From debuting as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to being one of the strongest Bigg Boss contestants, Hina Khan has always proved why she’s one of the best actresses in the Hindi television industry. But recently the actress shocked her fans, revealing about facing the biggest challenge in life. The actress is fighting with stage 3 breast cancer, and in this tough phase, she didn’t let the disease break her and is always seen spreading positivity and motivating people with her inspirational words.

Hina Khan’s strong battle against breast cancer

A few months back, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram to share that she’s battling with stage 3 breast cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Hina Khan came to know about her cancer just before she was going to attend an award function in Mumbai. In this situation, the actress decided to normalize it, prioritizing MIND OVER MATTER and sticking to her work commitments. After attending the event and winning an award, Hina Khan went straight to the hospital for her first chemotherapy.

Since then, she has been keeping her fans updated about her struggles, saying, “Some days are good, and some days are bad.” From shaving off her hair to embracing stitches, Hina Khan has shown us that she’s not only tough on-screen but off-screen as well.

She openly spoke about her fears, pain, and hard days and embraced each stage with positivity and hope. Through her candid interviews, Instagram videos, and posts, she has always inspired us with her words. Her uplifting words reminded us that no matter how tough life gets, you can overcome it with a smile on your face and hope in your heart.

15 inspirational quotes by Hina Khan

During this tough phase, Hina Khan has always motivated us to keep fighting with her inspirational quotes. Let’s Explore!

We become what we believe in, and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself again. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up. The scars are mine; I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the progress I deserve. The hope in my eyes is the reflection of my soul; I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win, you’ve got to take some tough decisions. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remain whole. And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, remember, it’s your story; it’s your life. I will be defined by the strength I show to get up each time. Each time when it feels like I can’t get up and go do the work, I push harder. What else have I got other than my strength, my spirit, and my willpower? I choose to smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this. If we put our minds to it, nothing is unattainable. Give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… You deserve it. Don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it. Let’s NORMALISE working, and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY.

Conclusion

Hina Khan’s battle with breast cancer is not only about a disease but also showing the world what true strength looks like. In this tough period, the actress chose to do what she loved the most, her work. Hina Khan stayed committed to her job and is often seen shooting and doing ramp walks. With her never-give-up attitude, the actress has inspired millions of fans by continuing her work.

Despite losing all her hair and undergoing stitches, Hina Khan embraced each day with a smile. She proved that we can find hope even in the darkest moments of our lives. Hina Khan’s inspiring words and actions give us the strength to handle tough situations, with the hope that everything will get better in the end.

So as we reflect on Hina’s inspiring journey and words, we remember that we should always believe in ourselves and never let anything hold us back.



Pinkvilla team wishes Hina Khan a very Happy Birthday!

