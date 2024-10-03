6 Famous TV actors who faced career struggles after a successful debut: From Shweta Tiwari to Ronit Roy

The Hindi Television Industry is a world where TV actors receive lots of love and appreciation from the audience. In this vast industry, some actors continuously grace the screen, whereas some actors struggle to find work, even after a successful debut.

6 famous TV actors who faced career struggles after a successful debut

In this article, we’ve got you some talented and well-known TV actors who gave us some amazing characters to remember but faced career setbacks before rising to fame again.

1. Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy, the actor known for his role as Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, went through many ups and downs during his initial phase in the industry. With his talent and impeccable acting skills, the actor gave us some memorable characters but hit a rough patch where he struggled to find new work.

The prolonged struggle affected his mental health, leading him to alcohol and depression. But soon, Ronit Roy made a strong comeback with Adaalat and continued to rise with movies like Student of the Year, 2 States, marking a remarkable impact in both Television and the Bollywood industry.

2. Nia Sharma

The fashion diva–Nia Sharma, known for her role as Maanvi in Star Plus show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, faced career struggles and found no work for nine months. The Suhagan Chudail actress found that nine-month period difficult as she had no source of income from TV but fortunately featured in music videos and brand collaborations.

With hope, Nia Sharma used that time to focus on her fitness and learn new dance forms. After a time, Nia Shama graced the TV screen with her amazing performance as Roshni in Jamai Raja, becoming one of the top actresses in the Hindi Television Industry.

3. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, known for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is now one of the most valuable actresses in the Hindi Television Industry. Despite gaining immense popularity with her talent during her initial phase, the actress faced challenges in her professional life, putting her career on hold for some time. But overcoming those challenges, Shweta Tiwari made a comeback, starring in many reality shows like Bigg Boss 4, where she emerged as a winner, and Parvarrish.

Shweta Tiwari is remembered for her role in the television industry, Bollywood movies, and web series. The most-loved 2000s TV actress has impressed us with her acting skills and left us stunned with her gorgeous, stylish appearances, becoming a style inspiration for Gen-Zs.

4. Urvashi Dholakia

The OG Komilika, portrayed by Urvashi Dholakia, delivered an unmatchable performance on the famous TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. But despite her popularity, the actress found herself struggling for new roles. Becoming the mother of twins at the age of 17, Urvashi fulfilled personal responsibilities along with demanding roles. After years, Urvashi graced our screen, participating in reality dance shows, Chandrakanta, Naagin 6, and more.

5. Rubina Dilaik

The winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, achieved success in her early days with a lead role in Chotti Bahu. But after the show's completion, Rubina found it challenging to find another hit break. This situation kept her career on hold for some time.

Her time changed when she bagged the role of Saumya in the famous Color Show- Shakti– Astitva Ke Ehasa Ki. With her ability to perform the challenging role of Kinnar, Rubina soon became a household name. She later gained a massive fan following with her performance in Bigg Boss 14.

6. Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar– famous for her role as Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Priya in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, faced career instability. Despite being the biggest hit in the Hindi television industry, Sakshi Tanwar went through a long gap in her career. Soon, her talent was recognized and featured on many hit websites and Bollywood movies like Dangal, marking a life-changing phase in her career.

From Ronit Roy battling depression to Sakshi Tanwar shifting her career, the TV actors' journey is like a roller coaster, full of success and struggles. The unpredictable work culture often leaves the famous and top actors without the work. But this difficult time is a testament to their calmness, positivity, and hard work, which later turned their fortune, bagging another great role that has a lasting impact on the audience.

