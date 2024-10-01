When Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik mocked each other saying ‘Kamzor’ and ‘Khud day 1 se pati ke sahare par hai’ at Bigg Boss 14: THROWBACK

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, keeps the audience hooked with its high-voltage drama, controversies, unexpected bonds, and heated arguments. One such incident that once left the audience shocked was a heated argument between Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, two close friends. These two popular TV actresses shared a strong connection but unexpectedly found themselves in a major clash, leading to the end of their friendship during Bigg Boss 14.

Rubina Calls Jasmin ‘Kamzor’

In the weekend ka vaar episode, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants were seen playing a game where Rubina Dilaik got a note stating that “Ye gift uss sadasya ko dijiye jo iss game mein sabse kamzor hai” (Give this gift to someone weak in this game) and she gave the dumbbell to Jasmin Bhasin. Shocked by the decision, Jasmin threw Rubina’s gift commenting, “Mein Kamzor Hu? Kal tak toh bol rahi thi healthy competition hu.” (Am I weak? Yesterday you were saying that I am your healthy competition).

Further, when Jasmin got a note stating ‘Apna nakli chehra utar ke asli chehra dikhane ki zaroorat hai’ (Need to remove their fake face and show their reality) she handed the card to Rubina Dilaik, wishing her Merry Christmas. This decision prompted Rubina to throw away the card, leaving everyone shocked.

With the increasing argument, Jasmin Bhasin took a direct jab at Rubina Dilaik for relying on her husband Abhinav Shukla. She later taunted her, saying, ‘Khud Day 1 se pati ke sahare par hai…aai bolne hain’ (Since Day 1, you’re dependent on your husband).

The tension between the duo kept increasing and later reached a point where both the actresses could not stand each other in the same house.

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's in Bigg Boss 14

The popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin kept the audience hooked with her fun and loving equation with her beau Aly Goni. In contrast, Rubina Dilaik's strong performances and leadership qualities made her a fan-favorite, resulting in her being one of the deserving winners of Bigg Boss.

