Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar shares doing THIS on meeting Isha Malviya; not to bond with Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale started with a bang and ended with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. The stand-up comedian lifted the trophy and took home Rs 50 lakhs and a car. After being locked inside the house for 105 days, the top 5 contestants have finally stepped out. Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to them and had candid conversations.

Abhishek Kumar will do THIS on meeting Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 saw Abhishek Kumar as the runner-up. After bagging a big achievement on the show, the Udaariyaan actor appeared for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and discussed various aspects. We asked Kumar how he would handle himself if he ever bumped into Isha Malviya.

The actor told us, "Toh hi hello kar ke main apni jagah, woh apni jagah. Abhi yahan pe ek hi ghar tha na. 24 ghante saath rehna padta tha (So, after saying hello, I'll be at my place and she will be at hers. Here, there was only one house so had to stay with her for 24 hours a day)."

Further, Kumar added, "Baar baar usko kisi aur ke saath dekhna, mere liye mushkil tha pehle pehle. Toh bahar toh hi hello huyi aur nikal liya aur wo kahin aur chali gayi (At first, it was difficult for me to see her with someone else, again and again. However, after coming out, there will be Hi and Hello between us and then we two will walk on our separate paths)."

Abhishek Kumar on keeping bond with Samarth Jurel

Continuing the exclusive chat with Abhishek Kumar, we asked him whether he would maintain a friendly equation with Samarth Jurel in the outside world.

Abhishek Kumar said no and replied, "Acha ladka hai woh. Bahut hi acha ladka hai; mera uske saath acha bond bhi tha lekin agar main uske saath ek bond rakhunga toh meko automatically Isha ke saath rakhna padega jo ki main nahi chahta hun (He is a good guy. He is a very nice guy; I also had a bond with him, but if I keep a bond with him, then I will automatically have to maintain the same with Isha, which I don't want)."

Bigg Boss 17 finale

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale took place on January 28th, 2024. Hosted by Salman Khan, many celebrities arrived during the special night to grace the show. The episode was spectacular and entertaining. It started at 6 PM and wrapped up post-midnight with Munawar Faruqui being declared as the winner.

Speaking of the celeb guest list, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Abdu Rozik, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Orhan Awatramani (aka Orry), Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Ajay Devgn, and R Madhavan appeared during the grand finale night.

About Abhishek Kumar's equation with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

During their stint on Bigg Boss 17, exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya often got into heated arguments. Things became more complicated after Samarth Jurel entered the house as her boyfriend. Kumar even had an emotional breakdown on Jurel's entry.

There was an instance on the show when the exes landed serious allegations against each other. Also, Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel after the latter instigated him by mocking his mental health. Therefore, it was quite evident that the three got involved in ugly spats and physical altercations very often.

