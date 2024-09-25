Actresses who are set to embrace motherhood for first time in 2024; Shraddha Arya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more

Motherhood is indeed one of the most special phases in a woman's life. This year, several ladies from the entertainment industry experienced this joy and shared this amazing news with the world! And also, there are many other actresses who will soon feel the joy of motherhood as they are set to welcome their first child before 2024 ends. Yes, let's look at the list of actresses who will become moms this year.

Shraddha Arya:

Popular actress Shraddha Arya, known for her amazing performance in Kundali Bhagya, recently shared the joyful news of being pregnant on social media. Shraddha and her husband Rahul Nagal are expecting their first child this year.

For the uninformed, the buzz about actress pregnancy was doing rounds for quite some time. However, on September 15, Shraddha took to her social media handle and dropped a video announcing this amazing news. In this clip, the couple are seen dancing with joy on a beach while Shraddha's baby bump is clearly visible.

Speaking about her married life, Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul on November 16, 2021.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2022, are set to embrace parenthood. While rumors were rife that Devoleena was expecting her first, she finally confirmed this news on August 15 by dropping pictures from her Panchamrit ceremony. Flaunting her baby bump, the mother-to-be is beaming with joy as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her little one in these snaps.

Sharing this post, Devoleena wrote, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life."

Yuvika Chaudhary:

Television celeb couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are among the five couples who will embrace parenthood for the first time in 2024. Known for being the audience's favorite duo, they never fail to share every update about their personal lives with their fans on social media.

On June 25, Prince Narula expressed his joy in a long note as he revealed that he and Yuvika are expecting their first child soon. He shared a picture of a big and small car and announced their pregnancy. Post this, Yuvika has been sharing glimpses from her maternity photoshoot and offering a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. For the uninformed, Prince and Yuvika tied the knot in 2018.

Sana Sayyad:

Sana Sayyad, popularly known for her role of Palki in Kundali Bhagya, recently announced the pregnancy news to her fans. Sana and her husband Imaad dropped a post on September 18 informing their fans about this good news. They shared gorgeous snaps from their maternity shoot. In the caption of this post, they shared, "There’s nothing like a brand new pair of GENES !!! our little miracle is on the way. #autumnbaby."

After announcing this news, Sana has been treating her fans by sharing glimpses from her pregnancy photoshoot. Sana and Imaad got married in 2021.

Drashti Dhami:

Another popular couple Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka will also embrace parenthood for the first time. Drashti and Neeraj announced this joyous news on social media on June 21 with a quirky video featuring their family. The duo will welcome their first child in October 2024. Drashti and Neeraj had gotten married in 2015.

We eagerly await to see these beautiful ladies embrace motherhood!

