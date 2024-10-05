Adnaan Shaikh drops heartfelt birthday wish for brother Faisal Shaikh amid legal dispute with sister Iffat

Adnaan Shaikh may be facing personal challenges, including allegations from his sister claiming physical assault against her. However, amid this turmoil, he took the time to wish his brother, Faisal Shaikh, a happy birthday.

Recently, Adnaan Shaikh shared a heartfelt birthday post on his Instagram for Mr. Faisu, writing, "Happy birthday brother mr_faisu_07," accompanied by the song Tu Hi Yaar Mera from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The picture appears to be from Adnaan's recent wedding with Ayesha, which Faisal attended. For those unfamiliar with Mr. Faisu, he was born in Mumbai's Dharavi area and completed his education at Rizvi College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to a report by ETimes, Faisal worked as a salesman to support himself financially. He attended all of Adnaan's pre-wedding functions, as he is very close to him and is a key member of Team 07.

Team 07 consists of Hasnain Khan, Adnaan Shaikh, and Faiz Baloch, who gained instant fame through their videos. Their journey to success began in 2018 with the upload of their first music clip, Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan, which propelled Faisal into the spotlight.

For Adnaan's sangeet and qawwali functions, Faisal donned a stylish black sherwani-kurta. During a recent interaction with the paparazzi, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star was asked about his marriage plans. He jokingly responded, "Abhi main mera excitement badha raha hun, ye dekhne ke baad main bhi karunga, Inshaallah." (I am feeling very excited; after this, I might get married as well.)

In addition to his work with Team 07, Mr. Faisu has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He also featured in the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs and hosted a ride-and-drive talk show, where various stars like Jannat Zubair, Remo D’Souza, Abhishek Malhan, Shivangi Joshi, and Manisha Rani made appearances.

