Adnaan Shaikh makes shocking claims about sister Iffat's in-laws demanding dowry of 2 BHK flat: 'Isliye maine'

Adnaan Shaikh rose to fame through his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Recently, he has been in the spotlight following allegations made by his sister Iffat, who once shared a close relationship with him. She accused him of physical violence against her and her father-in-law. In response, Adnaan has expressed his thoughts, stating that these accusations are unfounded.

During an interview with ETimes Adnaan Shaikh opened up on the entire controversy, about his sister filing an FIR. He said, "Yeh sab ek saal pehle shuru hua tha, jab meri behen ki shaadi uske second husband se fix ho rahi thi. Meri behan ke sasur ne mujhe phone kiya aur mujhse 2BHK ki demand ki. Main ghar aaya aur apne papa aur family ko bataya ki yeh log shaayad paison ke liye yeh sab kar rahe hain. Isliye maine mana kar diya."

(All this started a year back when my sister had her second marriage. Her father-in-law called and demanded a 2BHK. When I came back home and informed my family, I understood that they were doing these things for money. Hence I said no to the same.

Adnaan reported being threatened and under pressure to agree to a dowry. He mentioned that his sister's husband suggested that if he wanted to keep his father quiet, he would need to provide them with money. They had already received a dowry and were now demanding additional cash.

Adnaan added that he decided not to give Iffat and her in-laws a 2BHK flat, and hence had decided to not even involve them in his wedding. He had also taken back gold and diamond jewelry he had made. "Ab jab meri shaadi bohot grand hui usse meri behan ko jalan hogai. Isliye usne meri wife ki saari photos leak kar di," he added.

(When my marriage took place in a grand manner, my sister became jealous. She leaked all the pictures of my wife.)

Adnaan further added, "My sister created a fake ID and started posting defamatory things about my wife." He has filed varied FIRs, NCs, and sent letters to ACP, DCP and the Ministry. However, action has not been taken. As of now, the Mumbai Police is tracking the IP address, he claimed.

