Kumkum Bhagya actor Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai announce separation after 9 years of marriage

Kumkum Bhagya actor Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai, who were married for 9 years, have decided to part ways. Announcing this heartbreaking news on his social media, Ravish revealed that it has been a year since he and Mugdha have been separated. Ravish turned off the comment section of this post and even asked fans not to believe in false stories and statements. The actor mentioned how he and Mugdha have given thought to their decision.

On April 5, 2025, Ravish Desai took to their social media handle and announced their separation by sharing a statement. It read, "After much contemplation and thought, Mugdha and I decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. It's been more than a year now. We have had a beautiful journey together that of love, friendship and respect, and that would continue all our lives."

The actor further wrote, "We request our beloved fans, well-wishers, and the media to be kind and supportive and give us the privacy we need to heal. Kindly do not believe in any false stories and statements. Thank you for your love and support."

Take a look at Ravish Desai's post here-

For the uninformed, Ravish Desai and Mugdha Chaphekar met on the sets of a series titled Satrangi Sasural in 2014. After two years of courtship, the duo got engaged on January 30, 2016. In the same year, Ravish and Mugdha tied the knot on December 16. After 9 years of their marriage, the couple have parted ways. While Ravish shared this statement announcing their separation, Mugdha has not spoken about it yet.

On the professional front, Mugdha Chaphekar was immensely loved for playing the lead role of Prachi in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya. She was roped into the show in 2019 and starred opposite Krishna Kaul. Meanwhile, Ravish Desai has been a part of several shows such as Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi—Meri Bhabhi, Satrangi Sasural and more. He also starred in a few web shows like Made In Heaven, Scoop and more.

