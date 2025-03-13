Kumkum Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Pranali Rathod reveals plans of celebrating Holi in show: 'This year we will be having...'

Pranali Rathod, the renowned actor in the telly industry, has been winning hearts with her performance in Kumkum Bhagya. Essaying the role of Prarthana, Pranali has garnered immense love for her acting mettle and continues to do so. As we celebrate Holika Dahan today, the actress revealed the significance of Holi, her plans for celebrating the occasion on sets of Kumkum Bhagya and more.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pranali Rathod shared, "Holi is all about vibrant colors, music, and energy to me. It brings people together, creating moments of joy and celebration. This year, we will be having a Holi sequence in the shoot of my show Kumkum Bhagya as well. I look forward to the shoot of this festival on my sets, and I wish the viewers and my fans a safe and colorful Holi."

Speaking about Kumkum Bhagya, the show premiered in 2014 and has been entertaining the audience since then. It initially starred Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in lead roles. The show underwent several leaps and many new faces were roped in to play important characters. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, it has been more than 10 years since Kumkum Bhagya has hooked the attention of the audience and still manages to rank in top 10 on TRP.

Workwise, Pranali Rathod rose to fame after playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress starred opposite Harshad Chopda, who played Abhimanyu Birla. Over the years, the actress has made a name for herself and impressed viewers with her acting mettle. At present, Pranali is playing the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya. In this show, she stars opposite Akshay Dev Bindra. Before Kumkum Bhagya, Pranali was seen playing the lead role in Durga- Atoot Prem Kahani.