Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Anusha Dandekar is 'Keeping up with love' as she poses with Kim, Khloe Kardashian

All credit to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding made it possible for Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to be in India. The Kardashian sisters were invited to the majestic wedding by the Ambanis. Anusha Dandekar, who was also present at the wedding, did not miss the chance to click a sultry picture with the Kardashian sisters.

Anusha Dandekar strikes a pose in a lehenga with Kim, Khloe Kardashian:

For the wedding of Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, Anusha Dandekar dazzled in a blue peacock lehenga adorned with what looked like a silver necklace, which made her look charming.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian decided to wear a red lehenga and looked sultry like hell. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, chose to wear a white and gold lehenga that looked iconic. Both Kim and Khloe had worn maang tikkas while Anusha skipped the same.

Take a look at Anusha Dandekar with Kim and Khloe Kardashian:

The Kardashian sisters, as per reports online are residing at Taj Hotel, Mumbai. There have been an array of videos and photos of them making waves on social media. Kim and Khloe have also actively been posting clips from their visit to India on their Instagram.

Well, looking at Anusha's picture, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Oh, for a moment i thought the one on your left is Rakhi Sawant", referring to Kim. Another wrote, "Our India girl is looking more beautiful Indian beauty is evergreen."

About the Kardashian sister's visit to India:

A picture has also gone viral, where Kim is seen walking holding Nita Ambani's hand at the wedding venue. Both the sisters were also seen enjoying an auto ride during the rainy season, as witnessed in Mumbai. Khloe had also posted a picture of the same.

Anusha Dandekar's personal life:

Anusha, the former girlfriend of Karan Kundrra, was in a relationship with Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar star Jason Shah. The couple split, as per a Times Now Digital report. Jason revealed that he had rushed into the relationship and that Anusha did not understand him fully and truly.

More about Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding:

It was on July 12 when Radhika officially became the choti bahu of the Ambani household. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani gave brilliant performances for Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika. Now, all eyes will be on the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, followed by a grand reception.