Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony: Nikitin Dheer and Vishal Singh arrive flaunting suave style

After the grand and star-studded wedding ceremony, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are having their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony today (July 13). From Bollywood celebrities to international personalities and political figures, the guests have been arriving at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Speaking of the television stars, Nikitin Dheer and Vishal Singh also marked their attendance at the ceremonial venue. Both the actors put their stylish foot forward for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of the couple.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Nikitin Dheer sports a white ensemble

The star-studded Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed Nikitin Dheer posing for the paparazzi. As the Shrimad Ramayan actor arrived, it was a moment to cherish. He opted for a traditional appearance, wearing a white kurta and off-white pants. Nikitin also wore a cream-colored jacket and completed his look by wearing yellow loafers.

Vishal Singh appears dapper in a black outfit at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

It was through his stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya that Vishal Singh became a household name. The actor looked every bit regal in a heavily silver embroidered sherwani, a perfect blend of traditional artistry and contemporary finesse. Vishal wore black flared trousers, taking his monochrome fashion game to new heights.

More about Anant and Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad event

Several big stars arrived at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony of Anant and Radhika, adding more charm and grace to the starry night. Besides Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene, MS Dhoni, Sakshi, Ziva, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan, the other stars to mark their presence at the event are Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Amitabh Bachchan, Navya and Nikhil, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan have also arrived.

For the unversed, Anant and Radhika will have a grand wedding reception tomorrow (July 14).

