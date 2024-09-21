Anita Hassanandani reveals horrifying incident when rickshaw driver unzipped his pants in front of her: 'When we were in school...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Actress Anita Hassanandani is a popular face in the entertainment industry. The actress who has recently made a comeback on television after becoming a mother recently revealed a horrifying incident that she faced in her childhood. She stated that one rickshaw puller made obscene gestures and harassed her and her friends when they were in school.

In an interaction with Hauterrfly, Anita Hassanandani said, “When we were in school, my mom used to give us 10 rupees ki jaate time rickshaw se jao and come back home by walking, so we used to save that money by having samosa or something in the canteen, toh hum walking aate the na, toh there used to be a rickshaw guy and he used to be there all the time, and whenever he saw some girls he used to open his pants and start touching himself and look at us.”

Check out the actress' recent post here:

She added that they changed their route because of that individual as they were scared. But even after that, they would be terrified if shey saw a rickshaw around as they were afraid the rickshaw puller might be following them.

She also recalled another incident when a tailor touched her inappropriately while taking measurements of her outfit. The tailor was over 60 years old.

Advertisement

Talking about her professional front, the actress was last seen in the television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. Now, she has made a comeback on television screens with her role as a strong antagonist as Devika Mittal in Suman Indori. The actress rose to fame after her stint in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she starred alongside Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani reveals one REGRET from her relationship with ex-partner Eijaz Khan: 'I took wrong...'