Manisha Rani highlights important life lesson from Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja

Manisha Rani is a sensation on social media. Her popularity skyrocketed after she appeared on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year. Post her successful stint on the reality program, the internet personality was seen in various music videos.

Manisha, who is a social butterfly, recently watched Tamil action thriller Maharaja. The movie, which blew up the ticket windows and was declared a super hit, got a thumbs up from Bihar’s famous dancer too.

Manisha Rani took to her Instagram story and praised the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer for its narrative, which conveyed a strong message. She shed the light on its moral, which is related to Karma. She said that one should never cast a bad spell on others.

Alongside a screen grab featuring a scene from Maharaja, the social media influencer penned, "Omg, what a movie (folded-hands icon). The moral of the story is Karma is a bitch; it always comes back. Isiliye kabhi kisi ka bura mat chaho aur bura mat karo (That’s why—never wish bad on people or do bad to them).”

Take a look at Manisha Rani’s Instagram story here:

Besides Vijay, Nithilan Swaminathan’s film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Nataraja Subramaniam, among others. It revolves around a barber seeking revenge after his home gets burglarized. He fools around everyone. including the police to succeed in his mission. The movie performed well at the box office and earned rave reviews from critics.

Talking about Manisha Rani, the rising star grabbed several headlines while she was inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Her equation with Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav was widely discussed. She was loved by the masses for putting forward her honest opinions and not hiding any trait of her charming personality. Though the young lady often landed in trouble due to her outspoken nature, she managed to reach the finals of the show.

Later on, Manisha joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard entrant and ended up lifting the trophy of the famous dance reality show. She was last seen in the song video titled Bairan Begani.

