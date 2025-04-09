Apoorva Mukhija drops FIRST VIDEO amid India's Got Latent controversy, fans react; WATCH

India's Got Latent controversy sparked a major uproar across the nation, leaving many shocked and upset. Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Ashish Chanchlani were primarily accused in this controversy. Since the backlash began, Apoorva had stayed away from social media. Now, amidst the controversy, the popular influencer, also known as The Rebel Kid, has finally shared a video on Instagram. After Apoorva shared this video, fans quickly reacted to it.

In her Instagram post, Apoorva Mukhija uploaded a video where she is seen smiling and greeting her 3 million followers. She says, "Hello, my cute little red flags." In the video, she is wearing a top that had "Stay Feral" written on it. In the caption, Apoorva wrote, "THE story time at 6 PM today on YouTube", and included a link to her YouTube channel.

Take a look at Apoorva Mukhija's post here-

Today (April 9) at 6 PM, fans can expect Apoorva to speak her side of the story amid India's Got Latent controversy.

As soon as Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid shared this video on her Instagram, it went viral within the blink of an eye. In the comment section, fans went gaga as they heard Apoorva's dialogue, 'Hello, my cute little red flags,' after almost two months. One fan commented, "She's back with REPUTATION," another fan wrote, "And she is backkkkkk," another netizen commented, "Lessss Goo Apoorvaa," and the comments continued.

On April 8, Apoorva Mukhija dropped two posts after deleting all her posts from Instagram. In the first one, Apoorva uploaded screenshots of r*pe and death threats. The inhumane comments were seen which people left on her posts and DMs when she was inactive can be seen. While some were grave r*pe threats, others were even worse, threatening her with an ac*d attack following the remarks she made on India's Got Latent controversy.

In the second post, Apoorva announced her powerful comeback with the post, "Don't take away the story from the storyteller."

While Apoorva Mukhija is set to resume her social media activities, Ranveer Allahbadia also recently resumed work after releasing videos apologizing for his comments.

