Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps hints at ‘new chapter’ as he resumes work amid India's Got Latent controversy; Ektaa Kapoor and more REACT

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps landed in trouble after his appearance on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The YouTuber's controversial remark caused an uproar in the nation, with many criticizing his opinions. Ranveer had to appear before the authorities after several FIRs were filed against him. He has now finally resumed work and has shared an update on social media. As the YouTuber shared this update, several, including Ektaa Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and more reacted to his post.

Calling it his 'Rebirth', Ranveer Allahbadia shared a few pictures with his team members on his Instagram feed. In this carousel post, the YouTuber also shared a few glimpses of his unseen moments from the past month. From sitting alone with his laptop to spending time with his loved ones, Ranveer shared a sneak peek of it. Sharing these photos, he wrote, "Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you universe A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

Take a look at Ranveer Allahbadia's post here-

After Ranveer Allahbadia shared this post, several celebrities, fans and fellow YouTubers extended their love and support to him as he embarks on his journey. In the comment section, Ektaa Kapoor dropped, "heart emoticons," Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Go @beerbiceps," Tannaz Irani said, "Just like the Sphinx when you want to rise again. You have to learn to burn first! You made it through @ranveerallahbadia . A great day to begin again! Like the snake you’ve shed of what wasn’t meant for you. Welcome back,' and so on the comments continued.

Ranveer even thanked his team for their immense support throughout India's Got Latent controversy. Reposting this post on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Grateful to every single teammate. Even in this storm, each one stood by. Real 'treasure.'"

Take a look at his Instagram story here-

Speaking about India's Got Latent controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia received immense backlash after he questioned a contestant about his parents' sex. He asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" This sparked a debate, with authorities filing complaints against all the panelists of the show and the organizers, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jasprit Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.