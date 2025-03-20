After India’s Got Latent, Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid lands in trouble at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Paris

Apoorva Mukhija, who recently made headlines for the India's Got Latent controversy, is once again at the center of a public backlash. The YouTuber-turned-actor was recently spotted at singer Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris, where her behavior reportedly caused discomfort among fellow attendees. A video of the incident has gone viral on Reddit, sparking criticism online.

A TikTok video, later shared on Reddit, shows Apoorva Mukhija enjoying the concert—lip-syncing and dancing enthusiastically. However, her constant use of camera flashes appeared to annoy those around her. At one point, a security guard was seen flashing a light at her, reportedly asking her to return to her seat.

Check out Apoorva Mukhija's clip from the concert below:

The video’s caption, written in French, translates to: “POV: We were at the concert, and she was filming her own music video. The security guard asked her to sit down, but she didn’t care. Big flash in the face.”

Toward the end of the video, Apoorva appears visibly irritated and can be heard saying, “Main thappad mar doongi usko” (I will slap them). Some Reddit users also claimed she yelled at other concertgoers when asked to lower her voice and stop using the flash. Others alleged that she nearly hit someone before security intervened.

The internet was quick to react, with many criticizing her behavior. A Reddit user commented, “Ruining the name of the country and its people.” Another wrote, “Ew. Just ew. Second-hand embarrassment. We don’t claim her, respectfully.” Some even suggested her PR team might try to defend her actions by shifting the blame.

This incident comes just weeks after the India’s Got Latent controversy, where she, along with Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, faced backlash over an inappropriate remark on the show. Multiple FIRs were filed, and she recently recorded her statement with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

With her social media presence still low since India’s Got Latent fallout, this new controversy has again put Apoorva in the spotlight.